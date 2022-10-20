Jonah Carney

Lewisburg senior Jonah Carney runs down the dyke at Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference championship meet at Shikellamy High School.

 Kurt Ritzman/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — Since Lewisburg beat Danville by 15 points Saturday for the team title at the Heartland Athletic Conference boys cross-country championship meet, the finish by Green Dragons senior Jonah Carney may have flown under the radar.

However, his teammates and coach certainly noticed Carney fly past a pair of Ironmen runners in the final 50 meters to place 10th overall and pad Lewisburg’s margin of victory.

