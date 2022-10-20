LEWISBURG — Since Lewisburg beat Danville by 15 points Saturday for the team title at the Heartland Athletic Conference boys cross-country championship meet, the finish by Green Dragons senior Jonah Carney may have flown under the radar.
However, his teammates and coach certainly noticed Carney fly past a pair of Ironmen runners in the final 50 meters to place 10th overall and pad Lewisburg’s margin of victory.
“Jonah is always a good finisher,” Lewisburg’s top runner Thomas Hess said. “We needed that. ... Either way it can flip-flop. It might only be one or two places, but when we get to the bigger meets those points can mean a lot.”
Not only was the finish impressive, but that it pushed the Green Dragons’ closest competitor down made it even more important.
“He stuck with those guys, and then he finished,” Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. “It was like he flicked a switch. It didn’t look like he felt great, but he still put on a kick at the end. Super impressive.
“Those were the guys we were looking for. Danville is always competitive, so we were looking for those orange jerseys out there.”
Carney said he knows his high school cross-country career is coming to an end, so he wants to take advantage of every meter he’s out there.
“It was rough in the last 800 meters, but it’s my senior year and I’ve only got three races left,” Carney said. “I just decided to push.”
“I definitely give the rest of whatever I have at the finish. I just figure, ‘What’s the point of leaving any energy in there?’”
Carney has played a background role over the last three years for the three-time defending state team champion Green Dragons.
“Jonah has been with us all four years, but he’s been that nine, 10, bubble guy,” coach Hess said. “Honestly, that’s what I want this program to be about. Once the class goes away — the one that’s older — the next group comes in, and says, ‘It’s my time.’”
When Carney joined the team, he admits he wasn’t much of a long-distance runner.
“My freshman year, I was actually running in the 20s,” Carney said. “I didn’t really care for cross-country back then. After watching the guys — who were older than me — and their passion for it, going into my sophomore year I worked really hard. It’s just amazing to see the improvement throughout the meets. Of course, the team and the coaches are great.”
Carney said he never felt disappointed about not contributing more to the varsity in his early years on the team.
“A lot of cross-country is about personal improvement, and trying to beat yourself other than other people,” he said.
“He’s a super-duper hard worker,” coach Hess said. “He has steadily improved from freshman year, and given his all.”
Now Carney, who completed the 5,000-meter course at Shikellamy in just more than 17 minutes, 13 seconds, is a key contributor for the Green Dragons, who once again have high hopes.
“The camaraderie on the team is amazing,” Carney said. “We’re all basically brothers. Everyone is super supportive of each other.
“I think we’re ready. We’ve been training really hard, thanks to coach Hess. We’ve got a shot at it.”
Next week the Green Dragons go for another district title before taking aim at defending their state title, but Carney said there isn’t pressure to copy what previous teams have accomplished.
“It’s really the pressure that we put on ourselves,” Carney said. “Coach started the season by asking us what we wanted to do after losing people like Jacob Hess. We all agreed that we wanted to go for it.”
Coach Hess admitted that a fourth state title in a row may be difficult, but was pleased that every member of the team wanted to go after history. No team has won four consecutive boys Class 2A team state cross-country titles. Lewisburg and Annville-Cleona share the record at three straight.
“These guys, they’re on a mission, so let’s find out,” coach Hess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.