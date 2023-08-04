SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The field is officially set for the 2023 Little League Home Run Derby Championship as the top four finishers at both the East and West Region Finals have earned a trip to Williamsport to compete for their respective baseball and softball titles during the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place at Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. and will be later broadcast on ESPN on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. The Little League World Series will be held Aug. 16-27.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

