SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The field is officially set for the 2023 Little League Home Run Derby Championship as the top four finishers at both the East and West Region Finals have earned a trip to Williamsport to compete for their respective baseball and softball titles during the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series.
This year’s event is scheduled to take place at Volunteer Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. and will be later broadcast on ESPN on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. The Little League World Series will be held Aug. 16-27.
“Providing a fun and memorable experience is one of the most important aspects of the Little League program, and thanks to our incredible friends at T-Mobile, we are able to provide hundreds of children across the nation with a unique opportunity through this Home Run Derby program,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “On behalf of all of us at Little League International, I want to congratulate all of the participants who signed up and competed at their local leagues this year, and we look forward to welcoming these 16 finalists to Williamsport to be a part of the World Series experience and compete for a chance to be crowned Home Run Derby champion.”
This marks the fifth year of the Little League Home Run Derby, and the third-straight year the championship is held at Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball World Series. This year’s Region Finals were once again held at Major League Baseball parks, with the West Region Final held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on July 16 and the East Region Final held at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 30.
Participating in this year’s event after finishing in the top four in their respective Region Final will be:
Softball Division
Brianna DeLima – Toms River (N.J.) LL – East Region
Mallory Durham – Coeburn (Va.) LL – East Region
Hannah Haxton – Johnston (Iowa) Girls Softball LL – West Region
Hadlee Holt – Enterprise (Utah) LL – West Region
Reese Matter – Washoe LL (Reno, Nev.) – West Region
Sophia O’Neal – Mallard Creek LL (Charlotte, N.C.) – East Region
Karolina Ruiz – Santa Fe (N.M.) LL – West Region
Reagan Weaver – Keystone LL (Clinton County, Pa.) – East Region
Baseball Division
Landon Bono – Lake Mary (Fla.) LL – East Region
Avery Brace – Mountain Top (Pa.) Area LL – East Region
Ricardo Gabuat – Pacwest LL (SeaTac, Wash.) – West Region
Aiden Keehan – Mountain Ridge LL (Las Vegas, Nev.) – West Region
LeBron Jones – Eastlake LL (Sammamish, Wash.) – West Region
Ronin McCrea – 4S Ranch LL (San Diego, Calif.) – West Region
Austin Patti – Monroe (Conn.) LL – East Region
Tony Pescatello – Fairfax (Va.) LL – East Region
PSU’s Ellies, Singleton land on preseason watch listsUNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday, while redshirt senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies was tabbed to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.
The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football. The Wuerffel Trophy is college football’s premier award for community service.
Singleton, who was also named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, earned Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2022 when he led Nittany Lions with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
Ellies (6-1, 302 pounds), who was also named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Watch List, earned the team’s Public Service Award in 2022.
He has appeared in 30 career games, making two starts. Last year Ellies totaled 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and a pass breakup in 2022.
Jordan’s sale of Hornets is finalizedCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new era has begun for the Charlotte Hornets, raising hope that one day the struggling franchise might turn things around.
Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall officially acquired the majority stake of the Hornets from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan on Thursday, bringing new thoughts and ideas on how to rebuild a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs in the last seven seasons.
Plotkin said there will be a focus on analytics, player development, strategy and sports performance. A renovated arena and a state-of-the-art practice facility are also in the near future, which Plotkin believes will help in developing and attracting players — and ultimately mean more wins.
Jordan never could build a consistent winner in Charlotte.
During his 13-year tenure as majority owner, the Hornets went 423-600 and never won a playoff series.
Jordan did not attend the news conference, but he said in news release that it was a “tremendous honor” to own the Hornets. He didn’t give an explanation as to why he sold the franchise.
Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and was involved in various aspects of the Hawks’ team-building process as well as the renovations to State Farm Arena. He is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, where he has worked for 27 years.
Plotkin, the founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital LLC, acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019 before purchasing a majority stake.
