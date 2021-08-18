LEWISBURG – Some teams just don’t rebuild when they lose a lot of players to graduation, they reload.
Lewisburg’s boys soccer team has historically been one of the teams that reloads its roster year after year, but the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season will be a challenge for the Green Dragons.
Gone are seven players who helped Lewisburg claim its fourth PIAA championship in 2020 (the other titles came in 2016, 2015 and 2000 (in Class A)), and replacing the likes of Ben Liscum (now at Penn State) and Anthony Bhangdia (now at Tufts) will be tough.
Coach Ben Kettlewell and his players, however, are up for the challenge.
“We are always excited to start a new year. It is always a challenge to play in our tough conference, but we are anticipating a good season,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Our expectations are always the same: get better each day, continue to learn and hopefully play our best soccer at the end of the season.”
In Lewisburg’s 6-0 win over Deer Lakes in last year’s state final, plenty of younger players got some valuable playing time, and Kettlewell hopes that carries over to this season.
“Last year's team helped teach the players to focus on the team and what we can control. This is a new team, so we are trying to be better than last year's team,” said Kettlewell. “We are trying to be a better version of this year's team, and we continue to improve everyday and focus on what is in front of us.”
Although Kettlewell doesn’t expect to find another Liscum or Bhangdia on this year’s team, he still has plenty of talent to work with.
“We are not going to try to fill their shoes. It’s impossible,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We are going to play the best way our current players can play. I expect some big things from Carter (Hoover), Simon (Stumbris), Nick (Passaniti) and Philip (Permyashkin).
Permyashkin, a senior forward, is the team’s top returning scorer after he had seven goals and 13 assists last season. In addition, Passaniti, a senior forward, totaled eight goals and six assists plus Hoover, a senior midfielder, had four goals and four assists in 2020.
Stumbris, one of the key defenders for the Green Dragons along with fellow returnee Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, also scored twice a season ago as a junior.
And anchoring the defense is senior goalkeeper Tony Burns, who went 20-0 a year ago after he made 38 saves and allowed just five goals in 1,485 minutes of work for a .900 save percentage.
“We expect our returning starters to use their experience to help communicate to others the expectations every day,” said Kettlewell. “We need to focus on one day at a time. We don’t get to stay on top of the mountain. We need to climb one step at a time.”
Aside from the returning starters mentioned above, Kettlewell will have a deep roster with nearly 50 players with which to utilize this season, including 31 freshmen and sophomores.
“We have a lot of young players ready to get their turn to contribute more on the field,” Kettlewell said. “Every player will contribute to the success of the team.”
Expected to challenge Lewisburg for the conference crown this season are several teams, including Danville, Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Williamsport.
“It will be a tough league, and it will always be a challenge playing Williamsport, Selinsgrove, Midd-West, Danville, and others,” Kettlewell said. “Those teams all return excellent players, and Williamsport returns an all-state player in Jimmy Pombor, so I expect (the Millionaires) to be the team to beat.
“I look forward to playing all those teams, but on a personal level I am looking forward to traveling to play Susquehannock in southern York County,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “That is where I used to coach and my good friend, Brett Maxwell, is their coach.”
Lewisburg is scheduled to open the 2021 season noon on Sept. 4 at Moravian Academy.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Ben Kettlewell, 9th season (10th overall at Lewisburg).
Assistant coach: Bryn Zeigler.
Last year’s records: 22-0 (8-0 HAC-I); HAC-I, District 4 and PIAA Class 2A champions.
Key losses from last season: Ben Liscum, Anthony Bhangdia, Jack Dieffenderfer, Eli Adams, James Koconis, Alan Daniel, Lucas Jordan.
Returning starters: Tony Burns, sr., GK; Simon Stumbris, sr., D; Carter Hoover, sr., MF; Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, sr., D.
Remaining roster: Nick Passaniti, sr., MF; Evan Hopkinson, sr., GK; Philip Permyashkin, sr., F; Ian McKinney, sr., F; Caleb Kim, sr., MF; Matt Rawson, sr., MF; Reese Dieffenderfer, jr., MF/F; Zach Kreisher, jr., D; Alfred Romano, jr., F; Matt Reish, jr., D; Darrien Svilokos, jr., MF; Justin Jun, jr.; Mason Fassero, jr., D; Henry Harrison, jr., GK; Noah Pawling, so., MF; Eddie Monaco, so., MF; Joel Harris, so., F; Caden Michaels, so., F; Trace Cassidy, so.; Robert McTammany, so.; Sarthak Vishwakarma, so.; Jackson Ramsey, so., MF; Caden Michaels, so., F; Evan Gill, so., MF; Kai Ambrose, fr.; Marino Cardello, fr.; Sean Daly, fr.; Miles Fassero, fr.; Alexander Gilmore, fr.; Aidan Grose, fr.; Kristopher Gruver, fr.; Michael Hernandez, fr.; Theodore Hohmuth, fr.; Cohen Hoover, fr.; Wesley Jacobs, fr.; Luca Kuhn, fr.; Charles Levi, fr.; Christian Meadows, fr.; Caleb Meyer-Chabris, fr.; Justin Muccilli, fr.; Leo Mulligan, fr.; Spencer Paris, fr.; Joldany Santiago, fr.; Ethan Vinolas Coppin, fr.; Grayson Wynings, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.