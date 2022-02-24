BENTON — Kailey Devlin scored 11 points and Emily Baney tallied 10 to lead Meadowbrook Christian to a 41-22 victory over Benton in a District 4 Class A quarterfinal Wednesday.
Devlin and Baney both scored eight points in the second half as the Lions (14-12) outscored the Tigers (11-12) 23-12 over the final two quarters.
Meadowbrook next plays No. 2 Lourdes Regional at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milton Area High School.
District 4 Class A QuarterfinalNo. 6 Meadowbrook Chr. 41, No. 3 Benton 22At Benton
Meadowbrook 9 9 11 12 – 41 Benton 5 5 6 6 — 22
Meadowbrook (14-12) 41
Kailey Devlin 5 1-4 11; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 3 0-0 6; Alayna Smith 3 0-0 6; Emily Baney 5 0-4 10; Madi McNeal 3 0-0 8; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-8 41.
3-point goals:
McNeal 2.
Benton (11-12) 22
Gracey Baker 2 3-4 7; Lilly Whitenight 0 0-2 0; Cadence Karcher 1 0-0 3; Emma Shores 0 1-2 1; Rylan Hartkorn 2 1-3 5; Marlyne Lindmer 2 0-0 6; Anna DiLossi 0 0-0 0; Callie Nickles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-11 22.
3-point goals: Lindmer 2, Karcher.
