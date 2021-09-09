Women’s cross country
Bison Open
Bucknell freshman and Warrior Run graduate Lauren Trapani began her collegiate career with a fifth-place finish Saturday at the Bison Open. Trapani finished in 17:59.8. Bucknell’s Emily Deschler won in 17:49.5.
Men’s cross country
Virginia Tech Open
Virginia Tech redshirt junior and Milton graduate Tyler Leeser finished the 6K course in third with a time of 19:07.7.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 65 .529 _ Philadelphia 71 68 .511 2½ New York 70 70 .500 4 Miami 58 81 .417 15½ Washington 58 81 .417 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 St. Louis 70 68 .507 14½ Chicago 65 76 .461 21 Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ Los Angeles 88 52 .629 2 San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ Colorado 63 77 .450 27 Arizona 45 95 .321 45
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4 Texas 8, Arizona 5 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1 Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings Washington 4, Atlanta 2 Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-3), 1:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9 New York 78 61 .561 9½ Toronto 76 62 .551 11 Baltimore 45 93 .326 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 80 59 .576 _ Cleveland 68 69 .496 11 Detroit 66 75 .468 15 Kansas City 62 77 .446 18 Minnesota 62 77 .446 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 81 58 .583 _ Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ Oakland 75 64 .540 6 Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ Texas 51 88 .367 30
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5 Texas 8, Arizona 5 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8 Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m. Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 64 46 .582 — Omaha (Kansas City) 61 49 .555 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 57 53 .518 7 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 57 .477 11½ Columbus (Cleveland) 51 57 .472 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 47 62 .431 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 45 65 .409 19
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 66 41 .617 — Worcester (Boston) 62 47 .569 5 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 60 46 .566 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 60 .444 18½ Rochester (Washington) 43 62 .410 22 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 65 .393 24
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 69 40 .633 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 63 47 .573 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 63 47 .573 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 58 52 .527 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 59 .464 18½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 44 65 .404 25 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 68 .382 27½
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 7, Iowa 5 St. Paul 17, Omaha 3 Buffalo 8, Syracuse 4 Gwinnett 5, Columbus 2 Louisville 7, Indianapolis 1 Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 3 Durham 9, Norfolk 3 Rochester at Scranton W/B, ppd. Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1 Nashville 6, Memphis 4
Thursday’s Games
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 65 44 .596 — Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 71 .343 27½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 68 41 .624 — Bowie (Baltimore) 64 45 .587 4 Erie (Detroit) 59 50 .541 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 53 50 .515 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 53 .500 13½ Harrisburg (Washington) 41 69 .373 27½
Wednesday’s Games
Bowie 2, Harrisburg 0, 1st game Bowie 1, Harrisburg 0, 2nd game Erie at Altoona, canc. Somerset 1, Hartford 0 Richmond 3, Akron 1 New Hampshire at Reading, ppd. Binghamton at Portland, canc.
Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 15 15 .500 — Long Island 15 16 .484 ½ Lancaster 14 15 .483 ½ York 13 16 .448 1½
South Division
W L Pct. GB High Point 19 12 .613 — West Virginia 19 13 .594 1 Gastonia 16 16 .500 3½ Lexington 12 20 .375 8
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington 19, West Virginia 6, 1st game West Virginia 6, Lexington 2, 2nd game York at Lancaster, susp. Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 2 Gastonia 4, High Point 2
Thursday’s Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
York at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m. Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 22 6 .786 — x-Chicago 15 14 .517 7½ New York 11 18 .379 11½ Washington 10 18 .357 12 Atlanta 7 21 .250 15 Indiana 6 21 .222 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724 — x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1½ x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2 x-Minnesota 18 10 .643 2½ Dallas 12 17 .414 9 Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10½ x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 76, Atlanta 75 Las Vegas 102, Minnesota 81
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Tennis
US Open
Wednesday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (5), Brazil, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (15), Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 16 4 4 52 45 28 Orlando City 10 4 8 38 33 26 Nashville 9 2 11 38 37 21 New York City FC 10 7 4 34 37 22 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27 D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32 Columbus 7 10 6 27 27 32 Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28 Inter Miami CF 7 9 5 26 22 31 Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33 New York 6 10 4 22 23 25 Cincinnati 3 10 8 17 21 38 Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19 Colorado 12 4 5 41 31 20 Sporting Kansas City 11 5 7 40 37 26 LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35 Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24 Portland 9 10 3 30 31 39 Real Salt Lake 8 8 6 30 34 29 Vancouver 7 7 8 29 29 32 Los Angeles FC 7 9 6 27 32 31 San Jose 6 8 8 26 24 30 FC Dallas 6 10 7 25 32 36 Austin FC 5 13 4 19 21 31 Houston 3 10 10 19 24 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 10
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m. D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m. New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m. Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 12
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 14
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 15 Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, September 17
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11 North Carolina 8 4 5 29 22 9 Reign FC 9 7 2 29 24 19 Orlando 6 5 7 25 21 20 Chicago 7 7 4 25 19 22 Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Houston 6 7 4 22 19 22 Louisville 4 8 5 17 14 24 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 10
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 12
