Women’s cross country

Bison Open

Bucknell freshman and Warrior Run graduate Lauren Trapani began her collegiate career with a fifth-place finish Saturday at the Bison Open. Trapani finished in 17:59.8. Bucknell’s Emily Deschler won in 17:49.5.

Men’s cross country

Virginia Tech Open

Virginia Tech redshirt junior and Milton graduate Tyler Leeser finished the 6K course in third with a time of 19:07.7.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 65 .529 _ Philadelphia 71 68 .511 2½ New York 70 70 .500 4 Miami 58 81 .417 15½ Washington 58 81 .417 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 St. Louis 70 68 .507 14½ Chicago 65 76 .461 21 Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ Los Angeles 88 52 .629 2 San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ Colorado 63 77 .450 27 Arizona 45 95 .321 45

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4 Texas 8, Arizona 5 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1 Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings Washington 4, Atlanta 2 Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-3), 1:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9 New York 78 61 .561 9½ Toronto 76 62 .551 11 Baltimore 45 93 .326 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 80 59 .576 _ Cleveland 68 69 .496 11 Detroit 66 75 .468 15 Kansas City 62 77 .446 18 Minnesota 62 77 .446 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 58 .583 _ Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ Oakland 75 64 .540 6 Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ Texas 51 88 .367 30

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5 Texas 8, Arizona 5 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8 Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 1-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3), 6:10 p.m. Kansas City (Hernández 5-1) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 64 46 .582 — Omaha (Kansas City) 61 49 .555 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 57 53 .518 7 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 57 .477 11½ Columbus (Cleveland) 51 57 .472 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 47 62 .431 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 45 65 .409 19

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 66 41 .617 — Worcester (Boston) 62 47 .569 5 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 60 46 .566 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 60 .444 18½ Rochester (Washington) 43 62 .410 22 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 65 .393 24

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 69 40 .633 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 63 47 .573 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 63 47 .573 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 58 52 .527 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 59 .464 18½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 44 65 .404 25 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 68 .382 27½

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 7, Iowa 5 St. Paul 17, Omaha 3 Buffalo 8, Syracuse 4 Gwinnett 5, Columbus 2 Louisville 7, Indianapolis 1 Worcester 4, Lehigh Valley 3 Durham 9, Norfolk 3 Rochester at Scranton W/B, ppd. Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1 Nashville 6, Memphis 4

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 65 44 .596 — Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 37 71 .343 27½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 68 41 .624 — Bowie (Baltimore) 64 45 .587 4 Erie (Detroit) 59 50 .541 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 53 50 .515 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 53 .500 13½ Harrisburg (Washington) 41 69 .373 27½

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 2, Harrisburg 0, 1st game Bowie 1, Harrisburg 0, 2nd game Erie at Altoona, canc. Somerset 1, Hartford 0 Richmond 3, Akron 1 New Hampshire at Reading, ppd. Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

Second Half

North Division

W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 15 15 .500 — Long Island 15 16 .484 ½ Lancaster 14 15 .483 ½ York 13 16 .448 1½

South Division

W L Pct. GB High Point 19 12 .613 — West Virginia 19 13 .594 1 Gastonia 16 16 .500 3½ Lexington 12 20 .375 8

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 19, West Virginia 6, 1st game West Virginia 6, Lexington 2, 2nd game York at Lancaster, susp. Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 2 Gastonia 4, High Point 2

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m. Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 22 6 .786 — x-Chicago 15 14 .517 7½ New York 11 18 .379 11½ Washington 10 18 .357 12 Atlanta 7 21 .250 15 Indiana 6 21 .222 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724 — x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1½ x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2 x-Minnesota 18 10 .643 2½ Dallas 12 17 .414 9 Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10½ x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 76, Atlanta 75 Las Vegas 102, Minnesota 81

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tennis

US Open

Wednesday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (5), Brazil, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (15), Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 16 4 4 52 45 28 Orlando City 10 4 8 38 33 26 Nashville 9 2 11 38 37 21 New York City FC 10 7 4 34 37 22 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27 D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32 Columbus 7 10 6 27 27 32 Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28 Inter Miami CF 7 9 5 26 22 31 Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33 New York 6 10 4 22 23 25 Cincinnati 3 10 8 17 21 38 Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19 Colorado 12 4 5 41 31 20 Sporting Kansas City 11 5 7 40 37 26 LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35 Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24 Portland 9 10 3 30 31 39 Real Salt Lake 8 8 6 30 34 29 Vancouver 7 7 8 29 29 32 Los Angeles FC 7 9 6 27 32 31 San Jose 6 8 8 26 24 30 FC Dallas 6 10 7 25 32 36 Austin FC 5 13 4 19 21 31 Houston 3 10 10 19 24 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 10

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m. D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m. New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m. Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 15 Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11 North Carolina 8 4 5 29 22 9 Reign FC 9 7 2 29 24 19 Orlando 6 5 7 25 21 20 Chicago 7 7 4 25 19 22 Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Houston 6 7 4 22 19 22 Louisville 4 8 5 17 14 24 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 10

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Reign FC at Washington, 5 p.m. Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RGP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barree (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Miguel Romero from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk to Las Vegas, retroactive to Sept. 7. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RH Randy Arozarena on the paternity list. Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Josh Lowe from Durham. Designated RHP David hess for assignment. Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi and RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL. Promoted general manager Erik Neander to president of baseball operations and agreed to terms with him on a multi-year contract extension. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Julian Merryweather from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryan Baker to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the reserve/COVID-19 IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Seth Frankoff. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East) and signed him to a major league contract. Sent 2B Andrew Romine outright to Iowa. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Colton Welker and RHP Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the paternity list. Optioned INF Joshua Fuentes to Albuquerque. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Jesus Aguilar on the 10-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Transferred RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Brandon Dickson outright to Memphis (Triple-A East). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 2B Jordy Mercer to Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Fs Tyler Cook, Alize Johnson and Stanley Johnson, and Gs Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve. Waived P Dom Maggio from injured reserve with an injury settlement. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Trenton Cannon. Placed RB Justice Hill on injured reserve. Released S Jordan Richards. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell and DT Reginald Mckenzie to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Treyvon Hester from injured reserve with an injury settlement. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DTs Margus Hunt and Damion Squard to the practice squad. Released DT Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Noah Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Saivion Smith to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed K Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. Signed WR Danny Amendola. Released LB Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Aaron Patrick to the practice squad. Released K/P Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Cole Mazza from injured reserve with an injury settlement. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Placed T Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RT Brian O’Neill to a multi-year contract extension. Waived OG Dru Samia from injured reserve with a injury settlement. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Nate Ebner. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain III. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nate Gerry to the practice squad. Released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Tanner Muse to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated C Ben Jones and G Nate Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Bradley McDougald, C Corey Levin and DB Chris Jones to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL — Signed Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Brad Richardson to a one-year contract. East Coast Hockey League READING ROYALS — Signed F patrick Bajkov to a standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found New York City FC MFs Maxi Moralez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against Nashville SC on Sept. 3 and fined them an undisclosed amount for their actions. Found Nashville SC MF Dax McCarty guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against NYCFC on Sept. 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action. Found Sporting Kansas City MF Roger Espinoza guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the match against LAFC on Sept. 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action and Espinoza has been issued a separate undisclosed fine for exhibiting inappropriate behavior following his red card. Found both Nashville SC and New York City FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in their match on Sept. 3 and Nashville and NYCFC have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. Due to their role in the mass confrontation, NYCFC players F Valentin Castellanos, D Anton Tinnerholm and MF Jesus Medina each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Found Nashville SC’s Fs Jhonder Cadiz and Ake Loba, Ds Jalil Anibaba and Alex Muyl in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play and fined all four an undisclosed amount for their actions in the match against NYCFC on Sept. 3. Additionally, Cadiz has been issued a one-match suspension and is not eligible to play in Nashville’s next regular season game on Sept. 11 against CF Montreal. Found Nashville SC D/F Daniel Lovitz in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent and fine him undisclosed fine amount for his actions against NYCFC on Sept. 3. Found New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent and has fined him undisclosed amount for his actions in the against the Nashville SC on Sept. 3. Found New England Revolution D Henry Kessler guilty of simulation/embellishment in the match against Philadelphia Union on Sept. 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action. MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Denied Nashville SC’s appeal of the red card issued to MF Dax McCarty in the match against NYCFC on Sept. 3 and McCarty is not eligible to play in Nashville’s next regular season game on Saturday, Sept. 11 against CF Montréal as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card. COLLEGE FISHER — Named Manny Delcarmen assistant baseball coach. SIU-Edwardsville — Named Adam Short director of basketball operations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.