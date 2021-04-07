College Softball
Game 1: Millersville 3, Lock Haven 1Game 2: Lock Haven 4, Millersville 3Notes:
Riley McClellan hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth in game two and it proved to be the difference in powering the Bald Eagles to a split with the Marauders. Madi Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, pitched a complete-game gem in the game-two victory. She struck out 10 and scattered five hits on the way to victory. Tuesday’s action marked the first since Lock Haven swept Millersville on the road last week (March 30). In that doubleheader, LHU scored a total of 20 runs on 22 hits.
Records:
Lock Haven is 4-12, 4-12 PSAC East. Millersville is 11-9, 7-9.
Game 1: Susquehanna 7, Elizabethtown 2Game 2: Elizabethtown 6, Susquehanna 4Notes:
SU junior infielder Kiara Bryant finished the afternoon 5-for-8, hitting for the ‘cycle’ over two games as the River Hawks took the series from the Blue Jays with a split Tuesday afternoon. SU broke the game open with three runs in the sixth with help from junior catcher Katie Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, who came home on a throwing error. Susquehanna tallied seven runs on 10 hits, notching double-figure hits for the third time this season. Koch picked up two hits and she scored a pair of runs in SU’s fourth straight win.
Records:
Susquehanna is 5-3, 5-3 LC. Elizabethtown is 1-11, 1-11.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 4 1 .800 _ Washington 1 0 1.000 1 New York 1 1 .500 1½ Miami 1 4 .200 3 Atlanta 0 4 .000 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 4 1 .800 _ Chicago 3 2 .600 1 St. Louis 3 2 .600 1 Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2 Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 1 .833 _ San Diego 4 2 .667 1 Arizona 2 3 .400 2½ San Francisco 2 3 .400 2½ Colorado 1 3 .250 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1 St. Louis 4, Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1 San Diego 3, San Francisco 1 Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 12:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Baltimore 3 2 .600 _ New York 3 2 .600 _ Toronto 3 2 .600 _ Boston 2 3 .400 1 Tampa Bay 2 3 .400 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 3 1 .750 _ Detroit 3 2 .600 ½ Minnesota 3 2 .600 ½ Chicago 3 3 .500 1 Cleveland 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 5 1 .833 _ Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1 Seattle 2 3 .400 2½ Texas 2 3 .400 2½ Oakland 0 6 .000 5
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2 Texas 7, Toronto 4 Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1 Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118 N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90 Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91 N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103 Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138 New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118 Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131 Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108 Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94 Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97 Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115 Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124 Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131 Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99 Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87 Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85 Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94 Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118 St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124 San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107 Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 130 98 Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 Edmonton 39 23 14 2 48 127 112 Montreal 35 17 9 9 43 114 96 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 39 13 22 4 30 104 146 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 3 N.Y. Islanders 1, Washington 0 Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 2 Carolina 5, Florida 2 N.Y. Rangers 8, Pittsburgh 4 Boston 4, Philadelphia 2 Nashville 3, Detroit 2, SO Chicago 4, Dallas 2 Anaheim 5, San Jose 1 Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33 Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43 Bridgeport 14 3 10 1 0 7 28 50
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42 Texas 22 10 10 2 0 22 71 77 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48 Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 17 4 8 4 1 13 44 64
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 22 18 4 0 0 36 75 46 San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 20 7 7 4 2 20 55 69 Colorado 18 8 8 2 0 18 55 60 Ontario 24 8 14 2 0 18 76 95 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Stockton 3, Laval 1 Henderson 2, San Jose 1 Colorado 5, Texas 4 Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 16 .686 — Brooklyn 35 16 .686 — New York 25 26 .490 10 Boston 25 26 .490 10 Toronto 20 31 .392 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 27 24 .529 — Charlotte 25 24 .510 1 Miami 26 25 .510 1 Washington 17 32 .347 9 Orlando 17 33 .340 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 18 .640 — Indiana 22 27 .449 9½ Chicago 21 28 .429 10½ Cleveland 18 32 .360 14 Detroit 15 36 .294 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 28 21 .571 — Memphis 25 23 .521 2½ San Antonio 24 24 .500 3½ New Orleans 22 28 .440 6½ Houston 13 37 .260 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 38 12 .760 — Denver 32 18 .640 6 Portland 30 20 .600 8 Oklahoma City 20 30 .400 18 Minnesota 13 38 .255 25½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 35 14 .714 — L.A. Clippers 34 18 .654 2½ L.A. Lakers 32 19 .627 4 Golden State 24 27 .471 12 Sacramento 22 29 .431 14
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 113, Indiana 97 Atlanta 123, New Orleans 107 Philadelphia 106, Boston 96 L.A. Lakers 110, Toronto 101 Memphis 124, Miami 112 Denver 134, Detroit 119 L.A. Clippers 133, Portland 116 Golden State 122, Milwaukee 121
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Atlanta, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 9 p.m. Detroit at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
