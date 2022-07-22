UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Thursday.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes college football’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
Tinsley (6-1, 206) joined the Nittany Lions as a transfer from Western Kentucky. He was a second-team All-Conference USA selection in 2021 after he started all 14 games at WKU in 2021.
Tinsley caught 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 100.1 yards per game and 16.1 yards per reception. He finished eighth nationally in receiving yards, 16th in receptions and fifth in receiving touchdowns, plus he eclipsed the 100-yard mark six times in 2021, including a career-high 198 yards at Rice (11/13).
Washington (5-10, 215) has appeared in 22 career games for the Nittany Lions, making 16 starts. He owns 100 career receptions, ranking 18th all-time at Penn State, and he has caught a pass in all 22 games.
Washington has recorded 1,310 career receiving yards, good for 22nd in program history, and his 100 receptions in his first two seasons are the second-most ever at Penn State, trailing only DaeSean Hamilton (127 combined receptions in 2014 and 2015).
In 2021, Washington tallied 64 receptions, 820 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all categories. He was sixth in the Big Ten in receptions and ninth in receiving yards.
At the end of the season Washington was named third-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus in 2021.
The winner of the 2022 Biletnikoff Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Philadelphia 76ers look to build new $1.3 billion arena
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena.
The team’s managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city’s Fashion District. They said the new arena, 76 Place, is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.
The location is a busy downtown area with lots of shopping and entertainment and it is near popular Philadelphia destinations such as the Reading Terminal Market.
“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the city and creating a privately funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,” Harris said in a news release.
The site was selected primarily due to its access to transit, the release said. The team also cited the “ability to redevelop an existing commercial space.”
But a coalition of Chinatown community members is organizing opposition to the project, which would be built about one block away from the enclave.
“The proposed development would be yet another in a long history of attempts to diminish Chinatown,” said local business owner Xu Lin.
Groundbreaking is not expected for several years and the project is expected to be finished in time for the 2031-2032 NBA season.
The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since it opened in 1996. “We’ve had a terrific partnership with the Sixers for decades and look forward to hosting the team in this world-class facility until at least 2031,” the arena’s owner, Comcast Spectacor said in a statement Thursday.
The venue is also home to the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, and hosts concerts.
Despite an ongoing $350 million project to renovate the arena inside and out, the Sixers are looking to go their own way.
“We’re dedicated to making sure this development is a win for our fans and Philadelphia at large,” said Adelman.
