UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes college football’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

