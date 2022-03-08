LEWISBURG – Balanced scoring, consistent play and contributions from the bench helped lead Lewisburg’s boys basketball team to a 22-win season and the program’s first District 4 title in four years.
Head coach John Vaji hopes those tangibles serve Lewisburg well when the squad hosts District 3 fourth-place team Littlestown in tonight’s PIAA Class 4A first-round contest in the Dragons’ Lair.
The game between Lewisburg (22-5) and Littlestown (19-7) begins at 7 p.m.
“I think (Saturday’s 71-58 win over Athens) was typical of our entire season. We had four guys in double figures on Saturday, and we got great contributions from guys off the bench,” said Vaji. “We were in some foul trouble, but Jack Blough came off the bench to score some big points, and we got consistent play from Cam (Michaels), Jake (Hernandez) and Joey (Martin).
“There were a lot of similarities (to Saturday’s game) with the way our season’s gone. Many different guys have stepped up for us to be successful this year, and to have the season we’re having,” Vaji added.
And it should come as no surprise that Lewisburg’s first district title and first state playoff appearance since 2017 comes on the heels of Vaji’s return as head coach of the team.
Vaji led the Green Dragons to three District 4 titles between 2014 and 17 in Class 4A (2017), 3A (2016) and 2A (2014).
“It’s just exciting (to be back in states), but it’s not about me it’s about the kids,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “These guys came in and welcomed me with open arms, and anything we asked them to do for the program, they did it, and they bought into it.
“They’ve learned from what we’ve done here in the past – my philosophy and beliefs – and their success is due to their willingness to be coached and take what I believe in as a coach, and the season has been a great act,” Vaji added.
The win over a taller, longer Athens team should prove to be beneficial against Littlestown, which also features plenty of height.
The Thunderbolts will showcase 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward Christopher Meakin, 6-4 junior power forward Jake Bosley, 6-3 junior small forward Nate Thomas, and 6-2 sophomore guard Zyan Herr in tonight’s game.
“I know Littlestown is a very good team out of strong District 3. They have some nice size and they seem to be very well coached,” said Vaji. “They like to try to work the ball inside with their size, and they have a couple of good shooters.
“And from what we’ve seen on film, they play a 1-3-1 zone and man defense. We got to be ready to play (tonight), and we’ll see a very good team in our gym,” Vaji added.
The homecourt advantage is also something that Vaji hopes will play a big role in the game against Littlestown.
“I’m hoping we’re going to have a lot of students and hopefully some community members will be at the game. It’s really going to be a great atmosphere for a state playoff game,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I told my guys this is a special moment, and to go out and enjoy it and have some fun. I want them to invite all their friends and make it a great atmosphere.”
Hernandez, a senior center, leads Lewisburg in scoring (18.2 ppg.) and rebounding (10.5 rpg.) this season.
In addition, Joey Martin averages 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, plus Michaels (9.4 ppg., 6.9 assists per game) and Forrest Zelechoski (8.1 ppg., 5.9 rpg.) will also be key for tonight’s game.
“I don’t expect any one person to carry us. We’re going to need 8-9 guys to play their role on the team – to make shots, get rebounds, come off the bench,” said Vaji. “Whether it’s a starter or a sub, they need to come in and play defense. I have confidence in everyone to step up and do well, and if we can do that, we’ll have success (tonight).”
And the keys to the game are simple.
“Well, I say it every game, we got to take care of the basketball, first and foremost, to increase our opportunities to score,” said Vaji. “With Littlestown’s size we will have to do the job on the boards. We did that Saturday (outrebounding a bigger Athens team 34-26).
“I think we’re going to have to work to make our opportunities. Hopefully some bounces go our way, but they will go our way if we’re working extremely hard,” Vaji added. “It was an exciting year and we set so many goals, now it’s on to the state tournament and one of the top 32 teams (in Class 4A). The boys should be proud to be in that consideration, and now let’s see how far we can go. Let’s not take ourselves for granted and play how we’re capable of, and let the chips fall where they may.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.