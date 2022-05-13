Men's track and field

Lock Haven University

at PSAC Championships

Notes: Lock Haven competed at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships at Millersville University and highlighting the first day for the Bald Eagles was Caden Dufrene, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, who placed 22nd in the 10,000-meter run in 34:06.55. The three-day conference championship meet will continue today at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium. The meet will wrap up Saturday and the full championship.

Football

2022 NFL Team Schedules

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 11 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 18 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 2 N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 16 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 23 at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Oct. 30 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 6 BYE

Nov. 13 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 20 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Nov. 28 at Indianapolis (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 4 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 11 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 18 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 Las Vegas (Sat), 8:15 p.m. NFLN

Jan. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 7/8 Cleveland, TBD TBD

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 11 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 Minnesota (Mon) 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 25 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 2 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 9 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 16 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Houston (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Nov. 14 Washington (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 20 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 27 Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Dec. 4 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 11 at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 18 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 24 at Dallas (Sat), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 1 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 7/8 N.Y. Giants, TBD TBD

* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD.

In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET or Sunday at 1:00 p.m., 4:25 p.m., or 8:20 p.m.

Baseball

MLB Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 23 8 .742 _

Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4½

Toronto 17 15 .531 6½

Baltimore 14 18 .438 9½

Boston 11 20 .355 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 14 .563 _

Chicago 15 15 .500 2

Cleveland 15 15 .500 2

Kansas City 10 19 .345 6½

Detroit 9 23 .281 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 11 .656 _

Los Angeles 21 12 .636 ½

Seattle 14 18 .438 7

Texas 13 17 .433 7

Oakland 14 19 .424 7½

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 22 11 .667 _

Atlanta 15 17 .469 6½

Miami 14 17 .452 7

Philadelphia 14 17 .452 7

Washington 11 22 .333 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _

St. Louis 17 14 .548 2½

Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 6½

Chicago 11 19 .367 8

Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 20 9 .690 _

San Diego 20 12 .625 1½

San Francisco 19 12 .613 2

Arizona 17 15 .531 4½

Colorado 16 15 .516 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, sus.

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL Playoff Glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina 3, Boston 3

Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2

Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2

Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT

Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 3

Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT

Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA

Florida 3, Washington 2

Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2

Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1

Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1

Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT

Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3

Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0

Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0

Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1

Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1

Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2

Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3

Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0

Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2

Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA

Colorado 4, Nashville 0

Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2

Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT

Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3

Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2

Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Basketball

NBA Playoff Glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Boston 2

Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108

Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107

Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85

Thursday, May 12: Miami 99, Philadelphia 90

Western Conference

Phoenix 3, Dallas 3

Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

Thursday, May 12: Dallas 113, Phoenix 86

Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m., TNT

Golden State 3, Memphis 2

Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98

Wednesday, May 11: Memphis 134, Golden State 95

Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Miami vs. Boston/Milwaukee

Tuesday, May 17: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, May 19: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston/Milwaukee winner, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston/Milwaukee winner, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Wednesday, May 25: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston/Milwaukee winner, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, May 29: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

- May 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 if either series finishes in 7 games

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith and LB Jessse Luketa to four-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Terrel Bernard.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin. Signed WRs Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Alex Wright, CB Martin Emerson Jr., WR David Bell and Mike Woods, RB Jerome Ford, DE Isaiah Thomas and G Dawson Deaton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT John Ridgeway.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Montrell Washington, LB Nik Bonitto, DE Matt Henningsen, CB Faion Hicks, S Delarrin Turner-Yell and C Luke Wattenberg. Waived LB Andre Mintze.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Kerby Joseph. Waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. Signed WR Jameson Williams to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed TE Eli Wolf off waivers from Indianapolis. Released WR Chris Blair.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Thomas Booker and TE Teagan Quitoriano.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Garrett Gilbert.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Lewis Cine, DL Esezi Otomewo, RB Ty Chandler, WR Jalen Nailor and TE Nick Muse to rookie contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Chris Rossetti director of pro scouting, Dennis Hickey assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice national scout and Scott Hamel area scout-Southwest.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker. Agreed to terms with RB Hasan Haskins, WR Kyle Philips, S Theo Jackson and LB Chance Campbell on multi-year contracts.

