Men's track and field
Lock Haven University
at PSAC Championships
Notes: Lock Haven competed at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships at Millersville University and highlighting the first day for the Bald Eagles was Caden Dufrene, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, who placed 22nd in the 10,000-meter run in 34:06.55. The three-day conference championship meet will continue today at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium. The meet will wrap up Saturday and the full championship.
Football
2022 NFL Team Schedules
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sept. 11 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 18 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 22 at Cleveland (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Oct. 2 N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 9 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 16 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 23 at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Oct. 30 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 6 BYE
Nov. 13 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 20 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Nov. 28 at Indianapolis (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 4 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 11 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 18 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 24 Las Vegas (Sat), 8:15 p.m. NFLN
Jan. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 7/8 Cleveland, TBD TBD
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 11 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 19 Minnesota (Mon) 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sept. 25 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 2 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 9 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 16 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Oct. 23 BYE
Oct. 30 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 3 at Houston (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Nov. 14 Washington (Mon), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 20 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 27 Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Dec. 4 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 11 at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 18 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 24 at Dallas (Sat), 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 1 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 7/8 N.Y. Giants, TBD TBD
* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD.
In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET or Sunday at 1:00 p.m., 4:25 p.m., or 8:20 p.m.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 23 8 .742 _
Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4½
Toronto 17 15 .531 6½
Baltimore 14 18 .438 9½
Boston 11 20 .355 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 14 .563 _
Chicago 15 15 .500 2
Cleveland 15 15 .500 2
Kansas City 10 19 .345 6½
Detroit 9 23 .281 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 11 .656 _
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 ½
Seattle 14 18 .438 7
Texas 13 17 .433 7
Oakland 14 19 .424 7½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 11 .667 _
Atlanta 15 17 .469 6½
Miami 14 17 .452 7
Philadelphia 14 17 .452 7
Washington 11 22 .333 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _
St. Louis 17 14 .548 2½
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 6½
Chicago 11 19 .367 8
Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 9 .690 _
San Diego 20 12 .625 1½
San Francisco 19 12 .613 2
Arizona 17 15 .531 4½
Colorado 16 15 .516 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, sus.
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami 11, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 3, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2
Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2
Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT
Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT
Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida 3, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2
Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1
Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1
Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT
Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3
Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2
Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1
Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1
Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0
Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2
Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2
Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT
Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3
Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2
Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Basketball
NBA Playoff Glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Boston 2
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108
Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107
Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami 4, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
Thursday, May 12: Miami 99, Philadelphia 90
Western Conference
Phoenix 3, Dallas 3
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101
Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80
Thursday, May 12: Dallas 113, Phoenix 86
Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m., TNT
Golden State 3, Memphis 2
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112
Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98
Wednesday, May 11: Memphis 134, Golden State 95
Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Miami vs. Boston/Milwaukee
Tuesday, May 17: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, May 19: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston/Milwaukee winner, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston/Milwaukee winner, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Wednesday, May 25: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston/Milwaukee winner, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, May 29: Boston/Milwaukee winner at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
- May 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 if either series finishes in 7 games
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith and LB Jessse Luketa to four-year contracts.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Terrel Bernard.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin. Signed WRs Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Alex Wright, CB Martin Emerson Jr., WR David Bell and Mike Woods, RB Jerome Ford, DE Isaiah Thomas and G Dawson Deaton.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT John Ridgeway.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Montrell Washington, LB Nik Bonitto, DE Matt Henningsen, CB Faion Hicks, S Delarrin Turner-Yell and C Luke Wattenberg. Waived LB Andre Mintze.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Kerby Joseph. Waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. Signed WR Jameson Williams to a four-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed TE Eli Wolf off waivers from Indianapolis. Released WR Chris Blair.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Thomas Booker and TE Teagan Quitoriano.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Garrett Gilbert.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Lewis Cine, DL Esezi Otomewo, RB Ty Chandler, WR Jalen Nailor and TE Nick Muse to rookie contracts.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Chris Rossetti director of pro scouting, Dennis Hickey assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice national scout and Scott Hamel area scout-Southwest.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker. Agreed to terms with RB Hasan Haskins, WR Kyle Philips, S Theo Jackson and LB Chance Campbell on multi-year contracts.
