WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg placed four runners within the top five of both the boys and girls races, to earn a sweep in the tri-meet held Tuesday at Williamsport Area High School.
In the boys race, Jacob Hess took a first-place finish in 17 minutes and 9 seconds. Following close behind for the Green Dragons (11-0) were Connor Murray (3rd, 17:51), Chris Rider (4th, 17:53) and Thomas Hess (5th, 18:13).
For Lewisburg’s girls (11-0), Alanna Jacob was the runner-up in 21:54, plus Maggie Daly was third in 22:16, Olivia Beattie was fourth (22:32) and Grace Evans was fifth (22:33).
The Green Dragons will next compete at the Northeast PA Invitational on Saturday at Bloomsburg University.
BoysLewisburg 22, Williamsport 33Lewisburg 16, Montoursville 46at Williamsport
1. Jacob Hess, L, 17:09; 2. Ethan Holcomb, W, 17:24; 3. Connor Murray, L, 17:51; 4. Chris Rider, L, 17:53; 5. Thomas Hess, L, 18:13; 6. Patrick Nardi, W, 18:19; 7. Weston Fry, M, 18:27; 8. Holden Furery, W, 18:28; 9. Justin Fulmer, W, 18:35; 10. Jonathan Hess, L, 18:36; 12. Liam Shabahang, L, 18:39; 14. Johan Carney, L, 19:06; 16. Ben Bailey, L, 19:26.
GirlsLewisburg 16, Williamsport 40Lewisburg 21, Montoursville 40at Williamsport
1. Gabby Shearer, M, 20:21; 2. Alanna Jacob, L, 21:54; 3. Maggie Daly, L, 22:16; 4. Olivia Beattie, L, 22:32; 5. Grace Evans, L, 22:33; 6. Raya Pauling, M, 22:34; 7. Emily Hale, W, 22:43; 8. Jenna Binney, L, 22:45; 9. Anna Heardstead, W, 23:00; 10. Danyse Washington, W, 23:10; 12. Kyra Binney, L, 23:26; 14. Samantha Wakeman, L, 23:55.6; 15. Miriam Vollmagyr-lee, L, 24:23; 16. Liberty Justice-Deem, L, 24:27; 18. Isabelle Kim, L, 24:36.
Milton boys and girls sweep quad meet
MILL HALL — The Black Panthers went 3-0 in both boys and girls in the quad meet against Warrior Run, Central Mountain and Central Columbia.
Finishing first for Milton’s boys was Ryan Bickhart (17:33), and four of his teammates followed in order to give Milton the sweep. Chase Bilodeau (17:53), Rex Farr (18:20), Cameron Kautz (18:35) and Jude Sterling (19:16) rounded out the top five finishers on the day.
In the girls meet, Milton’s Jayden Mather won the race in 20:55 — just ahead of Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger (21:11). Also for the Black Panthers, Emma East added a fourth-place finish in 21:30, and for the Defenders, Kelsey Hoffman was sixth in 22:22.
Both Milton and Warrior Run next compete at the NEPA meet Saturday at Bloomsburg University.
BoysMilton 15, Central Columbia 47Milton 15, Central Mountain 46Milton won by forfeit over Warrior Runat Central Mountain
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:33; 2. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 17:53; 3. Rex Farr, Milt, 18:20; 4. Cameron Kautz, Milt, 18:35; 5. Jude Sterling, Milt, 19:16; 6. Benjamin Streator, CM, 19:30; 7. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 20:15; 8. Baden Hawerlek, CC, 20:24; 9. Liam Boyer, WR, 20:55; 10. Sam Wible, CM, 21:06; 11. Chris Wright, Milt, 21:32; 13. Carmine DiCostanzo, Milt, 22:02; 16. Zach Guffey, Milt, 23:29.
GirlsMilton 10, Central Columbia 26Milton 28, Central Mountain 29Milton 15, Warrior Run 21at Central Mountain
