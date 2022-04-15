MIFFLINBURG — A perfect day at the plate by Zoey Martin and a pair of timely runs in the fourth inning lifted Mifflinburg to a 9-8 Heartland-I victory over Shikellamy on Thursday.
Mifflinburg (3-4, 3-3 HAC-I) scored five runs in the third to take a 7-3 lead.
And after the Braves got a run back in the fourth, the Wildcats scored twice more in the bottom half of the frame to get all the runs they needed.
However, Mifflinburg would need to hold off a late surge by Shikellamy to come away with the win after the Braves tallied a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth inning.
Martin batted 4-for-4, scored twice and had an RBI, plus Chelsea Miller, Evelyn Osborne and Kira Hackenberg had two hits apiece. Miller also doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next plays at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 9, Shikellamy 8
At Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 021 122 0 – 8-8-0
Mifflinburg 205 200 x – 9-15-4
WP: Paige Stewart. LP: Sydnee Leeser.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Zoey Martin, 4-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Chelsea Miller, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-4, 2 runs.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Reagan Wiest, 2-for-2, double, 3 RBI, run scored; Leeser, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI.
Baseball
Southern Columbia 11,
Warrior Run 1
CATAWISSA – A four-run third inning gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead and an eventual Heartland-II victory over the Defenders.
Stone Allison singled and scored a run, plus Jake Byers singled and drove in a run to lead Warrior Run (1-7, 1-6 HAC-II) against Southern (5-2, 3-2).
The Defenders next play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Midd-West.
Southern Columbia 11, Warrior Run 1
at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 000 100 0 – 1-5-5
Southern 124 030 x – 11-8-0
WP: Jacob Cambria. LP: Aden Lewis.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Stone Allison, single, run scored; Jake Byers, single, RBI.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Cambria, single, 2 runs scored; Mike Zsido, 2 hits, run; Owen Sosnoski, 2 hits; Gatlin Hovenstine, HR, 3 RBI.
Boys tennis
Central Columbia 4,
Lewisburg 1
ALMEDIA — The Green Dragons got a tiebreak win from Will Cecchini at No. 2 singles, but the rest of the match wasn’t that easy as the Blue Jays took the Heartland-II win.
Cecchini beat Bryce Hazzard 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 to give Lewisburg (5-3) its lone win.
The Green Dragons next play at Jersey Shore today at 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 4, Lewisburg 1
at Central Columbia
Singles
1. Jordan Baker (CC) def. Eddie Monaco, 7-5, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Bryce Hazzard, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.
3. Brady Madden (CC) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Matt Getz-Adam Long (CC) def. Sar Vishwakarma-Erich Stiner, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Luke Hottenstein-Dominic Valentino (CC) def. Alexey Rosenberg-Grant Rowe, 6-1, 6-0.
Central Mountain 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Central Mountain allowed Mifflinburg to get just one win in singles as the hosts fell in the Heartland-I contest.
However, at No. 2 doubles for Mifflinburg (3-5) the team of Moses Knepp and Adam Snayberger fell in a super tiebreak to Lucas Porter and Jackson Proctor, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. David Lindsey (CM) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Nate Brinker (CM) Def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jackson Walker-Leisher Gugino (CM) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Lucas Porter-Jackson Proctor (CM) def. Moses Knepp-Adam Snayberger, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 (super tiebreak).
Mifflinburg 3,
Shikellamy 2
SUNBURY — A sweep of the doubles matches lifted the Wildcats to a Heartland-I victory over the Braves on Wednesday.
At No. 1 doubles, Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter took a 6-3, 7-5 win over the tandem of Fernando Nunez and Kaden Gold. Moses Knepp and Ben Hornig took a 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for Mifflinburg. And then at No. 2 singles, Ethan Dreese picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win over Micah Moyer for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg 3, Shikellamy 2
Wednesday at Shikellamy
Singles
1. Jack Weaver (S) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Micah Moyer, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Luke Fatool (S) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (M) def. Fernando Nunez-Kaden Gold, 6-3, 7-5.
2. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig (M) def. Caden Balliet-Nick Cooper, 6-0, 6-2.
Milton at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — The Heartland-II matchup between the Black Panthers and the host Panthers was postponed.
Girls lacrosse
Danville 24,
Lewisburg 1
DANVILLE — It was a tough scoring night for the Green Dragons as they were held to a single goal in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League game at Ironmen Stadium.
Callie Hoffman scored the lone goal for Lewisburg (2-4) against Danville (3-2). The Green Dragons next play at Dallas at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys lacrosse
North Pocono 21,
Mifflinburg 3
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats found the going tough against North Pocono on Wednesday as they fell in the nonleague matchup. Mifflinburg (0-6) got two goals from Gabe Collare and one from Nick Osborne. The Wildcats next play at Mifflin County at 11 a.m. Saturday.
