Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 48 20 .706 _ Baltimore 41 24 .631 5½ New York 38 29 .567 9½ Toronto 37 30 .552 10½ Boston 33 33 .500 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 33 .500 _ Cleveland 31 34 .477 1½ Chicago 29 38 .433 4½ Detroit 26 37 .413 5½ Kansas City 18 47 .277 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 41 23 .641 _ Houston 37 29 .561 5 Los Angeles 36 31 .537 6½ Seattle 31 33 .484 10 Oakland 17 50 .254 25½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 25 .615 _ Miami 37 29 .561 3½ Philadelphia 32 33 .492 8 New York 31 35 .470 9½ Washington 26 38 .406 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _ Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1 Cincinnati 31 35 .470 4 Chicago 28 37 .431 6½ St. Louis 27 39 .409 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 40 25 .615 _ Los Angeles 37 29 .561 3½ San Francisco 33 32 .508 7 San Diego 31 34 .477 9 Colorado 27 40 .403 14
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0 Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota 9, Toronto 4 Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1 Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings Houston 6, Cleveland 4 N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1 Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5 Cleveland 5, Houston 0 Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3 Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3 Toronto 7, Minnesota 6 Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6 L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4 Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0 Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4 Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1 San Diego 3, Colorado 2 Atlanta 6, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0 Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Washington 6, Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3 Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5, San Diego 4 San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
FootballUSFL GlanceNorth Division W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 200 235 New Jersey 3 6 0 .333 181 186 Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 151 172 Michigan 3 6 0 .333 148 195
South Division W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 7 2 0 .778 260 176 New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 220 174 Houston 5 4 0 .556 213 219 Memphis 5 4 0 .556 170 186
Saturday, June 10
Pittsburgh 19, Michigan 7 New Orleans 31, Memphis 3
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham 38, Houston 15 New Jersey 37, Philadelphia 33
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston, 4 p.m. Philadelphia at Michigan, 7 p.m
.BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 — New York 6 2 .750 1 Washington 5 3 .625 2 Chicago 5 5 .500 3 Atlanta 2 5 .286 4½ Indiana 2 6 .250 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 1 .889 — Dallas 5 4 .556 3 Los Angeles 4 4 .500 3½ Phoenix 2 5 .286 5 Minnesota 2 7 .222 6 Seattle 1 6 .143 6
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
New York 102, Dallas 93 Las Vegas 93, Chicago 80 Washington 71, Seattle 65 Connecticut 89, Atlanta 77 Phoenix 85, Indiana 82 Minnesota 91, Los Angeles 86
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 4 40 27 16 Nashville 9 3 5 32 25 12 Philadelphia 9 5 3 30 28 17 New England 8 3 6 30 28 21 Atlanta 7 4 7 28 35 29 Columbus 8 6 3 27 35 25 Orlando City 7 4 5 26 22 17 D.C. United 6 7 5 23 25 24 CF Montréal 7 9 1 22 19 27 Charlotte FC 6 8 4 22 25 33 New York 4 6 7 19 11 16 Toronto FC 3 5 10 19 17 21 New York City FC 4 7 6 18 17 22 Chicago 3 6 8 17 22 27 Inter Miami CF 5 12 0 15 16 24
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 5 2 29 33 17 Seattle 8 6 4 28 24 17 Los Angeles FC 7 2 5 26 23 14 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 21 19 San Jose 7 5 5 26 21 20 Vancouver 5 5 7 22 27 21 Houston 6 7 3 21 19 21 Portland 5 7 5 20 20 24 Sporting Kansas City 5 8 5 20 20 25 Minnesota United 5 7 5 20 15 22 Real Salt Lake 5 7 5 20 18 27 Austin FC 5 8 4 19 18 27 LA Galaxy 3 9 4 13 14 27 Colorado 2 9 7 13 14 27 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Saturday, June 10
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 1 Seattle 3, Charlotte FC 3, tie CF Montréal 4, Minnesota 0 New England 3, Miami 1 Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie Orlando City 2, Colorado 0 Columbus 2, Chicago 1 Houston 4, Los Angeles FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 4, Austin FC 1 New York City FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie San Jose 2, Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy 1, Saint Louis City SC 1, tie Portland 1, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, June 14
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
