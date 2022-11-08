Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118 Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224 N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158 Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189 L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 217 225 Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164 New Orleans 3 6 0 .333 212 227 Carolina 2 7 0 .222 179 228
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216 Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188 Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173 Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241 ___
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21 Detroit 15, Green Bay 9 Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20 L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17 Miami 35, Chicago 32 Minnesota 20, Washington 17 N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17 New England 26, Indianapolis 3 Seattle 31, Arizona 21 Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13 Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m. Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 — Toronto 6 5 .545 1½ New York 5 5 .500 2 Philadelphia 5 6 .455 2½ Brooklyn 4 7 .364 3½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 3 .700 — Washington 5 6 .455 2½ Miami 4 7 .364 3½ Charlotte 3 8 .273 4½ Orlando 2 9 .182 5½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 1 .900 — Cleveland 8 1 .889 ½ Chicago 6 6 .500 4 Indiana 5 5 .500 4 Detroit 3 8 .273 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Dallas 6 3 .667 — Memphis 7 4 .636 — New Orleans 5 5 .500 1½ San Antonio 5 6 .455 2 Houston 2 9 .182 5
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 8 3 .727 — Portland 7 3 .700 ½ Denver 7 3 .700 ½ Minnesota 5 6 .455 3 Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 7 3 .700 — L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2 Sacramento 3 5 .375 3 Golden State 3 7 .300 4 L.A. Lakers 2 7 .222 4½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100 Toronto 113, Chicago 104 Memphis 103, Washington 97 Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Monday’s Games
Washington 108, Charlotte 100 Houston 134, Orlando 127 Detroit 112, Oklahoma City 103 Indiana 129, New Orleans 122 Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88 Atlanta 117, Milwaukee 98 Portland 110, Miami 107 Chicago 111, Toronto 97 Boston 109, Memphis 106 New York 120, Minnesota 107 Denver 115, San Antonio 109 Dallas 96, Brooklyn 94 Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10:15 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
