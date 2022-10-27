It’s hard to believe, but the end of the scholastic football regular season is already upon us.
And what better way for the 2022 campaign to end is a Week 10 slate featuring all four teams from The Standard-Journal’s coverage area going up against each other on the gridiron.
In upper Northumberland County we have Warrior Run (3-6) hosting Milton (8-1), and over in western Union County Mifflinburg (7-2) hosts Lewisburg (2-7) in the annual Little Brown Jug game.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg
Local rivalries don’t get much bigger than the Little Brown Jug game.
Add in the playoff aspirations for both the Wildcats and Green Dragons, and Friday’s game will no doubt be intense.
Last year Lewisburg held on to take a 12-7 victory at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
That loss, and the potential to host a first-round game in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs has the Wildcats frothing at the mouth to hit the field.
The last time Mifflinburg hosted a playoff game was 11 years ago.
“It’s the rivalry game. Both teams are always looking forward to this game. The team is energized and excited for this game,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “I believe our last home playoff game was in 2011, so it would definitely be big for our program and community.”
Lewisburg, which struggled through a tough early-season schedule, carries a two-game winning streak into Friday’s contest and looks a lot better than the Dragons’ 2-7 record may indicate.
“It is a rivalry game, so records are forgotten. We expect a competitive and hard-fought game,” said Dressler. “They do have athletes on both sides of the ball. It’s the rivalry game so they will be just as fired up to play as we are.”
Mifflinburg, which ran for 470 total yards and got a 344-yard, five-touchdown performance from senior Andrew Diehl a week ago, will be looking to continue that effort this week, but it all depends on what Lewisburg does defensively.
“We are looking for balance. What determines what will happen is dictated by what we see from Lewisburg. We know we have the ability to do both. It’s a matter of taking what the defense will give us,” said Dressler.
“It’s the rivalry game, so I want to see the boys having fun playing loose. Last year we fell short of this goal, so the team made it a focus and goal this year to not have our playoff berth come down to the last game. Our focus is on Lewisburg, and we are excited to be hosting this game. It is senior night and rival night!”
Milton at Warrior Run
Although Milton has already assured itself a playoff spot with one week remaining, it’ll be business as usual for the Black Panthers this week against Warrior Run on its Senior Night.
“It’s hard to believe this is Week 10 already, and it seems like the season has gone by quickly. It is a good feeling to already have assured ourselves a playoff spot, but we haven’t been focusing on that. We have spent our week preparing and getting ready for Warrior Run,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
“I don’t think we have really felt or had pressure this year. As I have talked about all year, our kids have set goals and we have worked week by week to achieve and attain those goals. This week is no different, and we are getting ready for Warrior Run and then we will prepare for the playoffs the following week.”
Regardless of the playoff implications, Friday’s contest is a big game between rival schools.
“We are excited about playing Milton on Friday. It will be a major challenge to our football team as Milton is having an excellent season,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “The team will be fired up because it is Warrior Run vs. Milton and that is a big rivalry regardless of what sport it is. This is always a big game for both schools and emotions will be flying high and especially when it is senior night.”
And aside from last week’s 35-7 loss to Mifflinburg, Warrior Run had won three of its last four games to make Friday’s contest even more interesting.
The Defenders’ recent success has not gone unnoticed by Milton’s coach.
“Warrior Run has improved each week and they are playing very well recently,” said Davis. “It will be a real challenge for us to execute and be focused on what we have to do to have the success we want this week.
“Without a doubt Warrior Run’s passing game has our attention. They have thrown the ball really well all season and they have several playmakers on the outside that they like to get the ball too and who have made plays all season,” added Milton’s coach. “We will need to be really disciplined and communicate on defense to slow down their passing game. We need to create some turnovers and then capitalize with our opportunities.
On the other sideline Zechman will have many of the same issues when it comes to dealing with Milton’s game.
“My concern with Milton is they have playmakers on both sides of the ball, and they are bigger than us,” said Zechman. “We need to stop the run, or it will be a long night. We need to keep our defense off the field as much as possible and move the chains on offense and score points.”
Win or lose, both teams are in the playoffs.
For Milton, coach Davis is relishing the chance at a home playoff game. Last season the Black Panthers had to host their playoff games at Central Columbia High School.
“We have talked about that some this week. We had two “home” playoff games last year at Central Columbia, so it would be special for our school, community and most importantly our players to play a home game this season on our field.”
Said Zechman, “We are in the playoffs even if we lose on Friday. It is a step in the right direction for our program to make the playoffs, and it’s something to build on going into next season.”
Lewisburg 2022 Schedule/Results
