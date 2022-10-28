SELINSGROVE — When Lewisburg’s Tia Berge got the ball late in Thursday’s District 4 Class A quarterfinal against Muncy, she knew she needed to score.
And with a hand from her older sister, Whitney, Tia scored off an assist from her sibling to help the Green Dragons pull away for a 4-1 victory over the Indians at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
The game also saw Avery Mast score twice in the first half for No. 2 Lewisburg (12-5) to aid in the win over No. 7 Muncy (9-8-1).
Lewisburg will now face Line Mountain, a 1-0 winner over Benton, in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday back at Selinsgrove. The contest is a rematch of last year’s district semi which the Eagles won 2-0.
“It does feel good (to get this first win). It was the first game, and I felt the girls were dealing with a little bit of nerves,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. “Now that we got the win, the (nerves) should be better.”
Mast staked Lewisburg to a 2-0 lead by scoring in both the first and second quarters.
The first goal for Mast came off a penalty corner 4:27 into the game.
Whitney Berge inserted the ball right to Mast, who passed it off to Tia Berge for a split second before getting the ball back and firing it into the cage with authority.
“I think with our corners we’ve been working on deception and ways to fool the defense, and I think that worked really well,” said Mast. “It definitely gave us a lot of excitement and the intensity definitely went up from there, and it gave some security for our defense.”
Then 4:30 into the second quarter Mast struck again.
Maddy Ikeler had the initial shot on goal that Muncy goalkeeper Alaina Brelsford saved, but the carom went back to Mast, and she knew what to do from there.
“Avery’s goals were amazing at the beginning,” said coach Berge. “Her first goal came off a beautiful corner, and to get up on the board first always feels good.”
Muncy halved its deficit with 4 minutes to go in the first half on a goal from Madeline Boerckel.
“That was a bit of a breakdown on our part, and the girls even knew it. They came off the field and said that should not have gone in,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I told the girls we just got to bounce back, because we didn’t want to take the game into overtime and chase to get goals back.”
That became less of an issue when Whitney Berge scored off a nice pass from Mast to make the score 3-1 less than 2 minutes into the fourth quarter.
“After Muncy’s goal, we definitely felt the pressure to get our intensity back up, and I think that third goal really sealed it for us,” said Mast.
And just a couple of minutes later, Tia Berge put the finishing touches on the quarterfinal win by scoring off an assist from her sister.
“For myself, I still wanted to get more (goals), because I don’t think it’s ever really over. But at that point, I felt a little bit more relaxed,” said coach Berge. “Tia said she saw the ball and said, ‘I just thought we need this and I’m putting it in.’ And I just said, “Well, I’m glad you did because we needed it.”
Lewisburg will need to keep scoring with Line Mountain looming on the horizon.
“We know they are going to come out hard, and it’s going to be a good game that’s for sure,” said coach Berge. “I told the girls we need to come out even better than the way we played (Thursday), but the girls are ready, I think.”
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
Lew-Avery Mast, assist Tia Berge, 10:33.
Lew-Mast, unassisted, 10:30.
Mun-Madeline Boerckel, unassisted, 4:00.
Lew-Whitney Bergey, assist Mast, 13:14.
Lew-T. Berge, assist W. Berge, 11:07.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-1; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 15-1; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 0; Muncy (Alaina Brelsford), 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.