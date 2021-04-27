MILTON — Last week was a rough week for Milton’s boys tennis team, and this week hasn’t gotten off to a better start for the Black Panthers.
Milton captured wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles in Monday’s match versus Montoursville, but the Warriors picked up dominating wins in the remaining matches to take a 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory.
The Black Panthers are now 6-7 on the season after suffering their fourth straight loss following an 0-3 week.
“We’ve been competitive in all of our matches this year, and I think we’ve had a lot of close matches and unfortunately we’ve dropped them. We’ve struggled with our doubles teams some this year,” said Milton coach Greg Wilt. “But, Montoursville beat us 4-1 at their place and this match was 3-2. There were a couple of close matches, and specifically the No. 1 doubles match would’ve been the swing match there.
“We just came off a stretch of six away matches in a row, and last week was a tough week for us. But if you look at the match scores all of them were so close,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton’s first win came from Jamir Wilt at No. 1 singles. He beat Andrew Stapp 6-3, 6-4, which was a complete reversal from the first time the two players faced each other this season.
“Jamir has been playing well. He got a big win at Selinsgrove (on Friday). He lost to Stapp in three sets up at Montoursville, so he’s been playing better. Again, we talk a lot about strategy, about footwork and and when to attack and when to play defense,” said coach Wilt.
“And the kids are getting it. They are all much better tennis players now than they were at the beginning of the season, because we talk about understanding the game and not just going out there hitting the ball (around).”
And at No. 3 singles, Seth Yoder got off to a poor start against Tyler Gilbert as he fell in the first set 7-6 after he lost the tiebreaker 7-5.
Yoder bounced back to take a 6-0 win in the second set, and then in a super tiebreak for a third set Yoder had enough left in the tank for a 10-8 win.
“Yoder lost a really tough tiebreak. He got down 4-0, and he ended up losing 7-5. Seth is a competitor and a great athlete. We talked a little bit late in the first set about changing his strategy a little bit, and it really worked,” said coach Wilt.
“You see the second set was 6-0 and then he won the (super tiebreak). Again, he’s a sophomore so he had no freshman year, and you’re putting him at No. 3 singles and it’s tough. He’s playing against much more experienced players, and it’s a learning process for all of these guys.”
At No. 2 singles, Brodey Scoggins lost to Jared Matlack, 6-4, 6-0. And in doubles, the No. 1 team of Jose Oyola and Conner Smith fell to D.J. Alexander and Greyson Simms, 6-3, 6-3; and at No. 2 doubles the Black Panthers’ team of Camden Scoggins and Trace Witter fell to Noah Shaffer and Domanick Young, 6-3, 6-3.
“Brodey Scoggins is really struggling with a sore wrist right now,” said Milton’s coach. “Normally, I would have expected him to have a stronger match, but in his second set you could tell he was really hurting out there.
“The (season) was a good stepping stone. We’ve got Brody returning next year, Seth returning next year and Conner Smith returning,” added coach Wilt. “I think we have five of our seven varsity players returning net year, so I’ll expect more success next year.”
Milton ends the regular season Friday at home against Loyalsock (1-8), and a win against the Lancers could punch the Black Panthers’ tickets into the District 4 Team Tournament. Milton is currently the No. 8 team.
“The top eight teams go, so I expect us to be right on the fence. Hopefully we will because it will give the kids more experience,” said coach Wilt. “If we sneak in, we’ll probably play (Montoursville) again. We were right there, but you never know what could happen as close as we’ve been in some of these matches.”
Montoursville 3, Milton 2at MiltonSingles
1. Jamir Wilt, Milt, def. Andrew Stapp, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Jared Matlack, Mont, def. Brodey Scoggins, 6-4, 6-0; 3. Seth Yoder, Milt, def. Tyler Gilbert, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 10-8.
Doubles
