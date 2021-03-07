POTTSVILLE - Boy Scouts live by the motto: You are always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.
Logan Bartlett, with a little help from his mom, certainly was ready for the Class 2A East Super Regional wrestling tournament Saturday at Martz Hall, Pottsville. When Lackawanna Trial's Robbie Schneider was yanked from the tournament on Thursday because of COVID-19 exposure, Bartlett, as the next man in line after his fifth-place finish at 138 pounds in the Northeast Regional last week, heeded the a call from Lewisburg head coach Justin Michaels and completed an unlikely journey from also-ran to state medalist.
Bartlett, after getting majored in his opening bout by Allentown Central Catholic's David Kreidler, won a pair of tense one-point victories in the consolation bracket and used a fourth-place finish to earn a spot in the Class 2A PIAA state tournament Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
His Green Dragons teammate, Kaiden Wagner, also garnered a state medal with a third place at 132. Cade Wirnsberger became Meadowbrook Christian School's first state medalist with his fourth place at 132. Mifflinburg's Gabe Gramly (126) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) will also head to Hershey after third-place finishes.
Milton's Kyler Crawford, a three-time state qualifier, finished sixth at 145 and won't be going to Hershey.
Friday's one-day state tournament, with the top-four finishers from the East and West Super Regionals, will determine where wrestlers land on the podium.
While Bartlett didn't climb on to a medal stand in Pottsville - medals were unceremoniously handed out immediately after their matches - he'll be making the trip to Hershey after his gutsy effort in Martz Hall.
“My coach (Justin Mcichaels) called me up Thursday and said, ‘What are you doing right now?’ and I said, ‘Nothing,’ He said, ‘Well, you’re about to be wrestling in Super Regionals,’” Bartlett said. “That got me a little
excited.”
He was able to confidently climb on the scales for weigh-ins thanks to his mom.
“She had been on me since I lost at regionals,” Bartlett said. “She said, ‘Keep your weight down; you never know what’s going to happen, somebody might scratch.’”
She reinforced that mindset with another Thursday morning reminder. Sure enough, the call came.
“It took me by surprise but once I was here, I wasn’t leaving without something,” Bartlett said.
He beat Conner Brown of Littlestown, 1-0, in the consolation semifinals on the strength of an escape with only 10 seconds in the match and made sure he left with something thanks to a 5-4 decision over a familiar opponent, Southern Columbia's Ian Yoder, who had beaten him in ever-tightening matches (two in overtime) at sectionals, districts, and regionals.
A first-period takedown set the tone for their meeting with a state medal on the line and an escape in the middle of the third period was the winning point.
Montgomery's Conner Harer defeated Bartlett, 8-5, in the consolation final.
"Logan is such a resilient kid," Michaels said. "He deserves it because he does everything right, not just on the mat, but off the mat and academically. He's the kind of kid that you want others in the program to emulate."
Wagner was knocked into the consolation bracket when Midd-West's Conner Heckman caught and pinned him in the first period of their semifinals clash. He rebounded with a 16-1 (3:37) technical fall over Brennan Schisler of Bermudian Springs in the blood round - a round he's never been able to get past for a state medal in two trips to Hershey.
He then made a pair of second-period takedowns stand up in a 5-3 win over Wirnsberger for third place.
"Getting through the blood round kind of got the monkey off Kaiden's back," MIchaels said. "He's been so close before and I thought he did a great job today."
Wirnsberger assured himself of his school's first state medal with a 7-1 decision over Danny Capozolli of Newport.
"I've been waiting for this for a long time," Wirnsberger said. "It's very significant to win my school's first state medal and make some history. That was the plan last year but it didn't quite go as I wanted but I came back strong this year. Some of last year's disappointment fueled what I was able to do this season."
Gramly earned his fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament - and second state medal - with a surprisingly easy 12-0 major decision over Evan Maag of Notre Dame-Green Pond in the blood round at 126 pounds. He pinned West Perry's Nolen Zeigler in 1:36 for third place. A five-point move by Muncy's Scott Johnson was the difference in an 11-4 loss in the semifinals.
"Gabe has been wrestling tough this postseason even if it's in the consolation bracket ," Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. "That weight was so tough with the four of the top five guys in the state out of District 4. He came back through the consolation bracket and did what he needed to do."
Ulrich gained his first state medal with a strong effort in the 285-pound bracket.
PIAA Class 2A East Super Regional
Saturday at Pottsville
Team standings (no team title awarded): 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond, 108.5; 2. Southern Columbia, 88; 3. Benton, 68; 4. Montoursville, 65; 5. Hamburg, 51; t-6. Bermudian Springs, 35; t-6. Saucon Valley, 35; 8. Faith Christian Academy, 34.5; t-9. Midd-West, 34; t-9. Mifflinburg, 34; 11. Bishop McDevitt, 33; 12. Montgomery, 32.5; 13. Muncy, 32; 14. Biglerville, 25; 15. Lewisburg, 23.5; 16. Wyoming Area, 22.5; 17. Boiling Springs, 22; 18. Tamagua, 20; 19. Brandywine Heights, 19.5; 20, Athens, 19; t-21. Allentown Central Catholic, 17; t-21. Palisades, 17; t-21. Sullivan County, 17; t-24. Halifax, 14; t-24. South Williamsport, 14; 26. Meadowbrook Christian, 11.5; 27. Hughesville, 11; 28. Conwell-Egan, 10; t-29. Fairfield, 9; t-29. Pope John Paul II, 9; t-29. West Perry, 9; 32. Susquenita, 8; 33. Camp Hill, 7; t-34. Danville, 6; t-34. Line Mountain, 6; t-34. Milton, 6; 37. Jersey Shore, 5.5; t-38. Pen Argyl, 5; t-38.Tri-Valley, 5; t-40. Lancaster Catholic, 5; t-40. Newport, 4; t-40. North Penn-Liberty, 4; t-43. Berks Catholic, 0; t-43. Littlestown, 0; t-43. Pequea Valley, 0; t-43. Salisbury, 0; t-43. Scranton Prep, 0; t-43. Trinity, 0.
QUARTERFINALS
106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, maj. dec. Liam McGinley, Pequea Valley, 10-1; Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, dec. Brock Weiss, JS, 7-4; Chase Burke, Benton, dec. Mason McLendon, Susquenita, 4-2; Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, maj. dec. Jacob Deysher, Brandywine Heights, 11-3. 113: Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, dec. Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, 10-4; Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, maj. dec. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 12-1; Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, dec. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 8-5; Gavin Bradley, Athens, pinned Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 2:58.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned A.J. Stayton, Faith Christian, 1:07; Ethan Kolb, Benton, dec. Parker Davidson, Hamburg, 4-0; Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, dec. Andrew Johnson, Danville, 3-1; Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, maj. dec. Ryan Kelly, Conwell-Egan, 10-2.
126: Christian Doi, Camp Hill, dec. Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 3-2; Gable Strickland, Benton, pinned Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3:34; Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, pinned Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, :56; Scott Johnson, Muncy, pinned Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs, 2:29.
132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned Dominic Caldwell, 1:30; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, tech. fall Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, 15-0, 4:30; Conner Heckman, Midd-West, dec. John Samy, Salisbury, 5-1; Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, maj. dec. Danny Capozzoli, Newport, 15-3.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, dec. Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt, 3-1; Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, dec. Joshua Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 2-1; David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, maj. dec. Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, 9-0; Conner Harer, Montgomery, tech. fall Connor Brown, Littlestown, 17-2,3:26.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, pinned Ayden Dillon, Littlestown, 2:48; Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, maj. dec. Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, 10-0; Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, dec. Kyler Crawford, Milton, 10-4; Nate Higley, Sullivan County, maj. dec. Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan, 16-6.
152: Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, maj. dec. Mason Smeland, Palisades, 11-1; Devon Deem, Montgomery, dec. Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, 7-0; Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, maj. dec. Cooper Price, Wyoming Area, 9-1; Isaac Cory, Montoursville, dec. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-4.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned Tucker Paytner, Trinity, 2:28; Nolan Lear, Benton, maj. dec. Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, 10-2; Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 8-4; Avery Bassett, Midd-West, pinned Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley, 1:22.
172: Ben Haubert, Palisades, maj. dec. Brant Mason, Hamburg, 11-2; Ethan Gush, Muncy, dec. Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 3-0; Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, dec. Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, 14-9; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, pinned Tyler Wonders, West Perry, 1:24.
189: Bryce Enders, Halifax, pinned Mason Huggins, Newport, 4:21;Wes Barnes, Soutern Columbia, dec.Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, 6-2; Jacob Schelb, Tri-Valley, dec. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 3-1; Cael Crebs, Montoursville, dec. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 6-0.
215: Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, pinned Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, 4:00; Zach Poust, Benton, dec. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, 3-2, UTB; Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, pinned Damon Backes, Mount Carmel, 8:07, UTB; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, dec. Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, 5-1.
285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, pinned Nate Miller, Pequea Valley, 1:43; Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, 1:08; Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs, pinned Max Shnipes, Scranton Prep, :57; Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, 3-1.
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
106: Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, tech. fall Liam McGinley, Pequea Valley, 22-6, 4:23; Mason McLendon, Susquenita, dec. Jacob Deysher, Brandywine Heights, 9-2. 113: Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, dec. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 4-2; Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Raif Barber, Boiling Springs, 13-8.
120: Parker Davidson, Hamburg, pinned AJ. Stayton, Faith Christian, 3:44; Andrew Johnson, Danville, dec. Ryan Kelly, Conwell-Egan, 4-2.
126: Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 4-2; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, dec. Ell Bounds, Boiling Springs, 7-1.
132: Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, dec. Dominic Caldwell, Susquenita, 3-1; Danny Capozzoli, Newport, dec. John Samy, Salisbury, 8-7.
138: Joshua Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt, 3-1; Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, dec. Connor Brown, Littlestown, 1-0.
145: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, tech. fall Ayden Dillon, Littlestown, 16-0,3:36; Kyler Crawford, Milton, pinned Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan, 4:33.
152: Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, dec. Mason Smeland, Palisades, 11-5; Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Cooper Price, Wyoming Area, 4-0.
160: Ell Crum, Boiling Springs, maj. dec. Tucker Paytner, Trinity, 9-0; Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, dec. Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley, 7-1.
172: Brant Mason, Hamburg, maj. dec. Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 11-3; Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, dec. Tyler Wonders, West Perry, 2-1.
189: Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, maj. dec. Mason Huggins, Newport, 12-0; Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, dec. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 9-3.
215: Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, dec. Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, 7-5; Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, dec. Damon Backes, Mount Carmel, 3-1.
285: Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, dec. Nate Miller, Pequea Valley, 5-2; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, pinned Max Shnipes, Scranton Prep, 2:10.
SEMIFINALS
106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, 8-1; Chase Burke, Benton, dec. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 5-4, UTB. 113: Jaden Pepe, WA, tech. fall Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 18-3, 4:47; Gavin Bradley, Athens, maj. dec. Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, 14-3.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, tech. fall Ethan Kolb, Benton, 16-0, 5:01; Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, pinned Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 5:56.
126: Gable Strickland, Benton, pinned Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 1:16; Scott Johnson, Muncy, dec. Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, 11-4.
132: Brandon Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, 7-0; Conner Heckman, Midd-West, pinned Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, 1:22.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, dec. Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, 5-4; David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, dec. Conner Harer, 2-1.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, maj. dec. Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, 10-2; Nate Higley, Sullivan County, dec. Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, 9-7.
152: Devon Deem, Montgomery, dec. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, 4-3; Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, dec. Isaac Cory, Montoursville, 7-3.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Nolan Lear, Benton, 5-2; Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Avery Bassett, Midd-West, 4-3.
172: Ben Haubert, Palisades, dec. Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-0; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, pinned Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, 2:50.
189: Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia, dec. Bryce Enders, Halifax, 5-3; Cael Crebs, Montoursville, pinned Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley, 1:08.
215: Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, pinned Zach Poust, Benton, 5:40; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, maj. dec. Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, 10-1.
285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, pinned Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, 1:55; Hogan Swenski, Bermudian
Springs, pinned Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, 5:55.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, maj. dec. Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, 17-5; Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, dec. Mason McLendon, Susquenita,
6-2.
113: Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, pinned Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, 3:58; Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, pinned Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 4:12.
120: Parer Davidson, Hamburg, dec. Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 7-6; Ethan Kolb, Benton, dec. Andrew Johnson, Danville, 3-1, sv.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, maj. dec. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 12-0; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, dec. Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 8-3.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, tech. fall Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, 16-1, 3:37; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, dec. Danny Capozzoli, Newport, 6-1.
138: Conner Harer, Montgomery, dec. Josh Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 1-0; Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, dec. Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, 5-4.
145: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, dec. Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0; Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, maj. dec. Kyler Crawford, Milton, 14-2.
152: Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, dec. Isaac Cory, Montoursville, 2-1; Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3-0.
160: Avery Bassett, Midd-West, pinned Eli Crum, Boiling Springs, :40; Nolan Lear, Benton, dec. Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 2-1, tb.
172: Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, dec. Brant Mason, Hamburg, 5-4; Ethan Gus, Muncy, dec. Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, 3-0.
189: Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, pinned Jacob Schelb, TV, 4:57; Bryce Enders, Halifax, dec. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 3-1.
215: Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, dec. Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, 3-2; Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, dec. Zach Poust, Benton, 6-4.
285: Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, pinned Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, 4:16; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, pinned Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, 3:48.
FIFTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS 106: Mason McLendon, Susquenita, pinned Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, :51. 113: Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, pinned Cody Wagner, Faith Christian, :10.
120: Andrew Johnson, Danville, dec. Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 8-1.
126: Christian Doi, Camp Hill, dec. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 11-7.
132: Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, dec. Danny Capozzoli, Newport, 10-5.
138: Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, dec. Josh Bauman, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 2-1.
145: Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, pinned Kyler Crawford, Milton, 1:50.
152: Isaac Cory, Montoursville, dec. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3-0.
160: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, dec. Eli Crum, Bolling Springs, 4-1.
172: Brant Mason, Hamburg, pinned Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty, 2:45.
189: Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, dec. Jacob Schelb, Tri-Valley, 5-3.
215: Leo Muzika, Faith Christian, tech. fall Zach Poust, Benton, 18-2,4:30.
285: Jacob Moyer, Fairfield, dec. Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl, 6-3.
THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS (Both qualify for PIAA tournament)
106: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, maj. dec. Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, 11-3. 113: Bobby Gardner, South Williamsport, dec. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 4-1.
120: Parker Davidson, Hamburg, dec. Ethan Kolb, Benton, 7-1.
126: Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, pinned Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, 1:36.
132: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-3.
138: Conner Harer, Montgomery, dec. Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, 8-5.
145: Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, pinned Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, 3:23.
152: Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, dec. Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, 8-6, sv.
160: Avery Bassett, Midd-West, dec. Nolan Lear, Benton, 3-2.
172: Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, dec. Ethan Gush, Muncy, 9-4.
189: Bryce Enders, Halifax, dec. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, 5-4.
215: Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, dec. Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, 3-2.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, pinned Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, 4:58.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS (Both qualify for PIAA tournament)
106: Chase Burke, Benton, dec. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 3-2.
113: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, dec. Gavin Bradley, Athens, 9-6.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, maj. dec. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, 13-0.
126: Scott Johnson, Muncy, dec. Gable Strickland, Benton,8-6.
132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, 3-0.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, dec. David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, 3-1.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, pinned Nate Higley, Sullivan County, 3:44.
152: Devon Deem, Montgomery, dec. Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 4-3.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, 4-1.
172: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, dec. Ben Haubert, Palisades, 5-3.
189: Cael Crebs, Montoursville, dec. Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia, 3-0.
215: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, dec. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 6-0.
285: Riley Rovell, Bishop McDevitt, dec. Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs, 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.