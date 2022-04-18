ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Tara Thomas posted a team-best 77 and the Bucknell women’s golf team wrapped up the Patriot League Championship with a 330-point team total on Sunday at the USNA Golf Course. The Bison finished in fifth place with a 983 composite over 54 holes.
Thomas made 11 pars and closed out her weekend with a birdie at the 18th hole en route to her 77. With a 243 total (85-81-77), Thomas was the low Bison for the tournament. She finished tied for 18th.
The Bison also counted an 81 from Kelsey Yi and 86s from Tatum McKelvey and Cristina Canales.
Boston University clipped Richmond by one stroke for the team title. The Terriers posted 928 for the week, followed by Richmond (929), Navy (940), Lehigh (956), Bucknell, and Holy Cross (1,009).
Boston University’s Flair Kuan was the medalist after shooting 76-74-74. She outlasted Rory Weinfurther of Richmond by four shots.
Baseball
Bucknell claims series finale over Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. — Bucknell rebounded from two walk-off defeats to Holy Cross on Saturday to take the series finale on Sunday by a score of 8-0. Bucknell used eight shutout innings from senior Austin Odell (5-2) while mustering 12 hits to improve to 15-19 overall, and 11-7 in Patriot League play after the weekend.
Bucknell opened the scoring in the second inning when Logan Kellerman, who recorded a career-best four RBIs on the day, used a sac fly on a full count to score Jacob Corson and give Bucknell a 1-0 lead.
Kellerman was involved once more in the fourth inning as Bucknell added two more runs in the frame. The Bison capitalized on an error in the inning by the Crusaders in the infield, loading the bases with one out after a leadoff double by Jacob Corson. Brendan Lowery reached on the aforementioned error, before senior Kendall Pierson walked to load the bases.
Kellerman brought home Corson on a fielder’s choice, before Lyons continued his excellent stretch over the weekend with an RBI single to score Lowery and give Bucknell a three-run cushion.
The Bison tacked on three more insurance runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to give ample support to Odell, who threw a career-high eight innings on Sunday.
Odell didn’t allow a hit through his final four innings on the mound in the win, and ended his day by only allowing one baserunner from the fifth inning on due to an error. Nikhil Patel finished the job for the Bison in the ninth, recording two strikeouts to end the game and secure a 1-2 weekend against the Crusaders.
Voytovich and Dunn each recorded three-hit days, while Kellerman’s four RBIs were the most of his career. Lyons added an RBI after his career-best three in game two against Holy Cross yesterday, while Corson added two hits and two runs scored.
Bucknell will continue with conference play on Wednesday when it travels to Annapolis to complete its season series against Navy. Bucknell went 3-1 against the Mids at Depew Field earlier this season. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Men’s lacrosse
Tarry breaks points record as Bucknell routs Holy Cross
LEWISBURG – Alston Tarry’s record-breaking 12-point outing led the Bucknell men’s lacrosse team to a 23-7 victory over Holy Cross on Sunday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex.
Tarry registered his 12 points on equal totals of goals and assists to propel the Bison (8-4, 2-4 PL) past the Crusaders (0-11, 0-7 PL). The senior attackman broke the school standard of 11 that was held by Pete von Hoffmann (1979 vs. Penn State), Matt Fraser (1980 vs. Lafayette), Chris Cara (2004 vs. Lafayette), Billy Eisenreich (2012 vs. Robert Morris) and Will Yorke (2020 vs. Marist); notably, von Hoffmann, Cara and Eisenreich all captured All-America laurels the year of their record-setting performance.
Beyond Tarry, Dutch Furlong (4g-1a), Connor Davis (3g-1a), Harry Wellford (4a) and Jack Billitier (3g) all logged at least three points against Holy Cross. A total of eight Bison enjoyed multi-point performances; an additional eight recorded at least one point.
Bucknell was also bolstered by a strong showing by senior captain Nick Crovatto in the faceoff x. Crovatto won 19 faceoffs, three shy of the Bison record, and collected six ground balls. Danny Striano and Frankie Higgins contributed on both sides of the field, tying for the game lead with seven ground balls; Higgins also caused a turnover and registered an assist while Striano added a goal and an assist.
Bucknell raced out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Over the course of the contest, the Bison strung together three scoring runs of at least four goals; most notably, they recorded nine unanswered strikes from the third quarter’s 7:58 mark to the final stanza’s 4:49 mark.
Bolstered by that 9-0 run, Bucknell outscored Holy Cross by a 14-2 margin in the second half. The Bison’s 14 goals tied their second-half program record, set against Albany (2013), VMI (1983) and Lehigh (1982).
This was Bucknell’s second 23-goal performance of the 2022 campaign. The Bison previously cruised past St. John’s, 23-7, in Feb. 19’s home opener; they again finished three goals shy of their record in goals in a game (26).
Following each’s half’s first faceoff, Bucknell found the back of the net. Tarry opened the game’s scoring just 16 seconds in off of a Striano feed; Furlong later kicked off the second half’s onslaught 14 seconds in off of a Higgins helper.
On the strength of his eighth hat trick of the season, Davis cracked Bucknell’s single-season top 10 in goals. He now has 38, which is tied for eighth in the Bison annals, with two games remaining in the regular season. Furlong now has 32 goals, placing him within striking distance of joining Davis in the top 10.
Tarry’s 12-point performance vaulted his career total to 133, which leaves him 10 shy of cracking Bucknell’s career top-10 list in this statistical category.
Crovatto won his 300th career faceoff during the contest; he joined Jarett Witzal (609, 2016-19), Jake Clarke (422, 2008-11) and Ryan Goodman (300, 2002-05) as the fourth Bison to accomplish this feat. His 136 wins this season gave him the sixth position in the single-season annals; his 77 ground balls in 2022 is good for seventh.
Bucknell led in shots (65-29), shots on goal (43-15), ground balls (49-27) and faceoffs (23-11). The Bison went 2-for-2 with the extra man and held the Crusaders to 0-for-1. They also forced Holy Cross to turn over the ball 21 times.
Bucknell next hosts Lafayette for its Senior Day game on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Lock Haven earns critical split at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE – Behind an offensive explosion in game two, Lock Haven (12-15, 3-7 PSAC) ended its seven-game skid with a resounding victory to earn a Saturday afternoon split in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division action at Millersville (18-16, 6-2 PSAC).
Millersville belted three home runs to pull away to a 9-1 victory in six innings in the opener before the Bald Eagles returned the favor in a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.
In game 1, Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, picked up the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 1 1/3 innings of action.
Lock Haven recovered in a big way in game 2, securing a 5-1 victory to earn a doubleheader split over the division-leading Marauders.
The Bald Eagles wasted little time in getting on the board in the nightcap. Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, led the game off with an infield single and was pushed to third base on a sacrifice bunt to put a Lock Haven runner in scoring position. Sydney Arrigale lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, plating Good in the process to push the Bald Eagles out to a 1-0 lead.
Millersville responded in the bottom of the first with a run of its own, but the rest of the game went all Lock Haven’s way. Both teams came up scoreless in the second and third before the Bald Eagles took the lead for good in the fourth.
Women’s lacrosse
Bucknell clipped in nailbiter at American
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kendall Goldblum scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:26 remaining, lifting American to a tight 12-11 victory over Bucknell in Patriot League women’s lacrosse action on Saturday at the Jacobs Athletics Complex. Taylor Kopan scored four goals, Allie Boyce had three, and Taylor McClain tallied a goal and four assists for the Bison, who led for much of the game only to fall victim to the Eagles’ fourth-quarter rally.
Bucknell fell to 6-7 overall and 3-3 in the Patriot League, while American moved to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in league play. The Eagles leapfrogged the Bison into fourth place in the Patriot League standings.
Bucknell trailed 3-1 after a first quarter dominated by the two defenses, but the Bison exploded for seven goals in the second period to take an 8-5 lead at intermission. It was a 5-5 game until McClain, Emma Cashwell and Boyce all scored in the final 4:03 of the half. American closed within 9-8 when Goldblum tallied the first of her four second-half goals, but Caroline Miller picked up a rebound and scored a big goal with 56 seconds left in the third quarter to make it a 10-8 game after 45 minutes.
Men’s tennis
Bucknell sweeps Lafayette, now 4-2 in Patriot League Duals
EASTON – The Bucknell men’s tennis team improved to 4-2 in Patriot League play with a 7-0 whitewash of Lafayette on Saturday at Sullivan Courts.
Led by Harrison Gold and Nick Mueller in the No. 1 spot, the Bison swept the three doubles matches to take the point. Bucknell then captured all six singles matches in straight sets, never ceding more than three games in any set, en route to its 24th straight dual win over the Leopards.
Gold, Mueller, Michael Owen, Tim Zelikovsky, Nicolas Grunig, and Charlie Nordahl all won in both singles and doubles for the Bison. Zelikovsky’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over Charles Keller at No. 4 singles was his 13th consecutive singles win. He is now 14-4 in dual matches and 10-1 in the No. 4 spot in the lineup.
Bucknell wraps up the regular-season slate at home next Saturday against Lehigh at 2 p.m. The Patriot League Tournament will be held Apr. 28-May 1 at Navy.
