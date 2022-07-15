STATE COLLEGE — The State College Spikes defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters 9–5 Thursday, trading big innings back and forth. Both teams combined to score 14 runs on 12 hits.
The Spikes scored four runs on only one hit in the bottom of the second inning.
The Crosscutters quickly overcame the deficit scoring one in the third and four in the fourth. The Spikes regained the lead, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to make the game 9–5.
First baseman Tayden Hall hit a two-run single in the game. Catcher Hogan McIntosh, shortstop Josue Urdaneta and third baseman Daniel Harris IV each brought home a run. Designated hitter Lance Logsdon earned three walks.
Sal Fusco threw two hitless innings in the fourth and fifth in relief. Jacob Peaden threw a three-up, three-down inning in the eighth, lowering his ERA to 1.93.
The Crosscutters (20-16) are a game back of the West Virginia Black Bears with two games left in the first half.
Williamsport’s next game is 6:35 tonight at home against State College.
