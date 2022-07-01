WILLIAMSPORT – Junior swing player Mo Terry and junior center Dyson Harward helped the USA East Coast All-Stars go unbeaten in three games during their tour to Athens, Greece, from June 19-26. Terry averaged 3.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game and Harward averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
The East Coast All-Stars overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Lavou-Athens, 75-70, in the first of three games. Aundre Hyatt of Rutgers slammed down a dunk to take the lead with just under a minute left to play. Terry contributed seven points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals in 17 minutes on the floor. Harward added six points, three steals and a rebound in 14 minutes.
The East Coast All-Stars faced Maroussi BC in the second game, winning 78-72. Ebby Asamoah of Delaware led the way with a double-double on 11 points and 10 assists. Terry led the team in rebounds, grabbing 11 off the boards. Harward played 13 minutes, adding four points, three rebounds and a steal.
The team closed out the trip with a thrilling 69-66 win over Panerythraikos BC. Down five with three minutes left to play, the East Coast All-Stars staged another comeback, holding Panerythraikos scoreless in the last minute and a half of the game. Terry played 15 minutes, posting three points, an assist, a rebound and a steal in the game. Harward added two points, three rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes.
The team was composed of athletes from several collegiate levels of basketball, led by Rutgers’ Hyatt, Tarleton State’s Noah McDavid, Delaware’s Asamoah and Pittsburgh’s Nate Santos and Will Jeffress.
Each summer since 2006, former Lycoming head coach Guy Rancourt has led the East Coast All-Stars on a tour of Europe playing against several national and professional teams. During the tour, Rancourt has coached players from Louisville, West Virginia, Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, St John’s, Syracuse, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Arkansas, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Texas A&M, George Washington, Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers.
