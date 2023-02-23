Hockey
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 201 163 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 Detroit 56 27 21 8 62 175 180 Buffalo 55 28 23 4 60 204 193 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 New Jersey 57 37 15 5 79 197 154 N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 N.Y. Islanders 61 30 24 7 67 177 171 Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 Washington 59 28 25 6 62 176 173 Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152 Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 57 31 21 5 67 169 162 Nashville 55 27 22 6 60 157 167 St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 57 34 18 5 73 186 160 Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 197 195 Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 218 194 Calgary 58 27 20 11 65 189 180 Vancouver 57 22 30 5 49 196 234 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 Anaheim 58 17 34 7 41 145 246 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Washington 1 Montreal 5, New Jersey 2 Carolina 4, St. Louis 1 Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1 Toronto 6, Buffalo 3 Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1 Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1 Calgary 6, Arizona 3 Chicago 4, Dallas 3
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m. Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m. Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m. Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m. Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Brad Pearson vice president, sports medicine & performance, Paul Tobani vice president, amateur scouting and player development, Brandon Henry head athletic trainer, Andrew Mack director, baseball strategy/personnel, Alberto Mejia director, Latin American operations, Devin Pearson director, amateur scouting, Alex Gimenez manager, operations and professional scouting, May Peckham operations learning & development manager, David Herrera assistant athletic trainer, Anna Clemson assistant, major league operations and Matt Sauers assistant, baseball operations.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Sr. Stephen Gryzlo head team physician, Dr. Christopher Hogrefe head team internist, P.J. Mainville director of medical services, Nick Frangella head athletic trainer, Neil Rampe and German Suncin assistant athletic trainers, Brittany Jones performance nutrition and food service manager, Danny Mueller home clubhouse and equipment manager and Matt Zaruba assistant home clubhouse and equipment manager. CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed LHP Bennett Sousa off waivers from Chicago White Sox.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Jerry Davis, OF/1B Taylor Olmstead and 3B Leo Senimati. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded C Austin Bernard to the Missoula PaddleHeads (Pioneer League). WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Robert Chayka. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHO Sebastian Selway to a contract extension.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Kris Dunn and G Frank Jackson to 10-day contracts.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough to a contract extension. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Tee Martin quarterbacks coach and Willie Taggart running backs coach and Scott Elliott strength and conditioning coordinator. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Cal Adomitis to a contract extension. DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed OL Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year contract extension. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Released LT Taylor Lewan, K Randy Bullock, LB Zach Cunningham and WR Robert Woods.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round draft choice from Vegas in exchange for D Dysin Mayo. DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Seth Barton from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Colton Ellis from Tulsa (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled RW Jesper Froden from Coachella Valley (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois and C Aatu Raty from Abbotsford (AHL). Returned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford.
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Released D Bo Hanson from a professional tryout contract. LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL) and G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Lehigh Valley (ECHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D Billy Constantinou to Atlanta (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned D Patrick Kudla to Idaho (ECHL). UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Jarrod Gourley from Adirondack (ECHL). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned G Tommy Napier to Wheeling (ECHL).
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
