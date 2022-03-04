MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck did a lot of everything for Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team this past season, and because of that she was selected to the first team of the 2021-22 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I All-Star Team.
Shuck, a junior guard-forward, averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game for the Wildcats on the year.
Also named to the HAC-I first team was Lewisburg junior guard Sophie Kilbride, who scored 168 points this season (7.6 ppg.) to go along with 133 rebounds, 110 steals and 68 assists.
“Sophie has worked extremely hard this year and has stepped into a leadership role on a fairly young team,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “She gives 100 percent on both ends of the floor, and she has helped our team improve throughout the season.”
Rounding out the HAC-I first team selections were Selinsgrove’s Avery DeFazio, Shamokin’s Delilah Nazih, Shikellamy’s Tori Scheller and Jersey Shore’s Peyton Dincher.
In addition for the Green Dragons, junior guard Maddie Materne earned a spot on the HAC-I All-Defensive Team. This year Materne had 71 rebounds, 20 steals and a 5.3 points per game scoring average.
The HAC-II first team consisted of Bloomsburg’s Bryn Zentner and Madeline Evans, Loyalsock’s Allyia Kennedy and Mia Patterson, Mount Carmel’s Jenna Pizzoli and Alyssa Reisinger, plus Southern Columbia’s Alli Griscavage and Summer Tillett.
Heartland Athletic
Conference 2021-22 Girls All-Star Team Division I
First Team: Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; Avery DeFazio, Selinsgrove; Delilah Nazih, Shamokin; Tori Scheller, Shikellamy; Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore; Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg.
Second Team: Cierra Adams, Selinsgrove; Desiree Michaels, Shamokin; Paige Fausey, Shikellamy; Kiahna Jones, Central Mtn.; Jocelyn McCracken, Jersey Shore.
Third Team: Chloe Sauer, Midd-West; Mia Kopysciansky, Central Mtn.; Maddie Still, Lewisburg;
Ella Dewald, Danville; Savanna Dowd, Danville.
Defensive Team: Allysa Latsha, Selinsgrove; Madison Lippay, Shamokin; Fausey, Shikellamy; Devon Walker, Jersey Shore; Maddie Materne, Lewisburg; Lucy Pickle, Danville.
MVP: Shuck, Mifflinburg.
Coach of the Year: Lew Dellegrotti, Shikellamy.
Division II
First Team: Bryn Zentner, Bloomsburg; Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg; Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia; Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel; Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel; Summer Tillett, Southern.
Second Team: Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Loren Gehret, Southern; Emily McKee, Warrior Run; Ava Novak, Southern; Morgan Reiner, Milton; Rachel Witkoski, Mount Carmel.
Third Team: Alli Anstadt, Hughesville; Grace Baylor, Loyalsock; Mia Chapman, Mount Carmel; Olivia Hull, Bloomsburg; Maddie Labatch, Montoursville; Emmie Rowe, Central.
Defensive Team: Chapman, Mount Carmel; Flick, Central; Gehret, Southern; Rhandie Jessell, Loyalsock; Grace Pysher, Hughesville; Leah Walter, Milton.
MVP: Zentner, Bloomsburg.
Coach of the Year: Cam Traugh, Southern Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.