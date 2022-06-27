MILTON — It was a very busy weekend for the District 13 Little League Tournament, and here’s a rundown on how the games turned out.
In 9-11 baseball played at Brown Avenue Park in Milton, West Branch (Milton) defeated Central Columbia 14-11 on Saturday.
Ryker King got the start for West Branch and threw six strikeouts in three innings of work. Relievers Cooper Waltman and Camden Balzer combined for five more strikeouts to help the home team hold on for the victory.
King also led West Branch at the plate with a 3-for-4 day that included a walk. In addition, Bentley Ficks batted 3-for-3, plus Brody Locke, Crawford and Kage Heistand all had two-hit days.
West Branch next plays Danville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sunday’s action in 9-11 baseball saw Lewisburg fall to Snyder County, 18-14; and Mifflinburg fall to Selinsgrove, 14-6.
In the latter contest, Selinsgrove tallied six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Mifflinburg.
Jackson Boyer led Mifflinburg’s squad with a 2-for-2 day that included a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
Also for Mifflinburg, Louis Owens went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored.
Mifflinburg now plays Lewisburg in an elimination bracket game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday saw the start of Major baseball at Lewisburg’s Danny Green Field.
In the late game on opening day Mifflinburg beat Snyder County, 8-5; and in Saturday’s action Lewisburg beat Selinsgrove, 7-1.
Mifflinburg next hits the field against Snyder County today at 5:30 p.m. And in the late game today Lewisburg plays Bloomsburg at 8 p.m.
Also competing over the weekend was 8-10 baseball at Ber Vaughn Park in Berwick, where Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg were all in action in a couple of wild and wooly contests.
First, Central Columbia defeated Milton 19-9 on Saturday, and on Sunday Mifflinburg cruised to a 17-2 victory over Lewisburg.
Mifflinburg advances to play Selinsgrove at 8 p.m. Thursday.
And in the 8-10 baseball elimination bracket, Milton plays Bloomsburg at 5:30 p.m. today. Lewisburg next gets Snyder County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball
Warrior Run’s Major All-Star team, after winning three elimination games in a row, including Friday’s 12-11 barnburner over host Selinsgrove, has found itself in the District 13 final at East Snyder Park.
Warrior Run and Danville will play in the championship game today at 5:30 p.m. Should Warrior Run win, then the two teams will play again at 5:30 Tuesday.
In 8-10 softball also at East Snyder Park, Sunday’s game between Mifflinburg and Central Columbia was postponed by rain.
The Mifflinburg-Central game will be made up 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, unless the Warrior Run Majors force a second game against Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.