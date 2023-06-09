Happy Valley logo

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Athletics announced today a transformative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) move to benefit all 800-plus student-athletes. Fresh off successful fundraising campaigns and NIL engagement programming over the last year, Success With Honor, the NIL collective supporting all 31 sports, and Lions Legacy Club, the NIL collective for Penn State football are uniting to create Happy Valley United NIL collective.

In a move heralded by Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft, the uniting of these two successful organizations into one will create a clear direction for all Nittany Nation stakeholders to directly support the NIL efforts of the world-class student-athletes attending Penn State. Happy Valley United will be professionally run by a dedicated full-time team led by a new CEO to be named later. The board of Happy Valley United will include leaders of industry and great supporters of Penn State University and Penn State Athletics, including Ira Lubert, Anthony Misitano, Bob Poole, Larry Cusack, Mark Toniatti, B.J. Werzyn and Matt DeSoto.

