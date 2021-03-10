MIFFLINBURG — On a night where Mifflinburg’s Isaiah Valentine joined the school’s 1,000-point club, the senior guard helped ensure that the Wildcats would live to play another game.
Valentine became the 18th player all-time to record 1,000 career points at Mifflinburg after he tallied a game-high 32 to lead the Wildcats past Montoursville, 70-64, in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal inside the Cats’ Den at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
No. 2-seeded Mifflinburg (17-2) will now play top-seeded Danville for the District 4 title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School. No. 3 Montoursville ends its season with a 15-5 mark.
“Hey, it’s been our goal to give ourselves a chance (to get to the district final) at Williamsport, and these guys have been digging in (to get there),” said Mifflinburg head coach Andre Roupp. “This team has such great character, and I’m telling you it has just been built bigger and bigger, and stronger and stronger throughout the season.
“I’m just really proud of them. We’re giving ourselves a chance on Saturday, and we’re undefeated in playoff games in this building,” added Roupp.
Valentine single-handedly got the Wildcats out to a 7-0 lead with three field goals, including a 3-pointer, which were scored after he pulled down a pair of rebounds and got a steal on separate possessions.
Mifflinburg closed the first quarter much the same way as Cannon Griffith and Gabe Yoder both made 3-pointers prior to Valentine laying the ball in with 1:02 left to reach the scoring milestone as well as give the Wildcats a 17-9 lead.
Valentine, who now has 1,023 points for his career, really relished the opportunity to make history against a team like Montoursville.
“Oh my God, coming against Montoursville, you know they are always a tough team and this (moment) has been a long time coming,” said Valentine, who joined his head coach as well as assistant coach Tanner Stoltzfus in the school’s 1,000-point club. “You know, after not really playing my freshman year and then getting hurt for over half the season last year, and then COVID-19 messing up this season, I really had to fight for (my 1,000th point).
“My team had my back and they helped me get this, and it just feels amazing,” Valentine added.
A 9-0 run by Montoursville early in the second quarter made it a one-point game (19-18). However, a pair of free throws by Valentine kick-started a late-period surge where the senior captain scored 12 of his team’s final 14 points of the half to keep Mifflinburg in front, 33-27.
Montoursville, which nailed three 3-pointers in the first half to keep the game close, knocked down four treys (two by Dillon Young and one each by Peyton Mussina and Josh Burger) in the third period alone to close Mifflinburg’s led to four (46-42).
“Montoursville was draining threes. They set a lot of screens for (Young and Mussina), and we were not getting through the screens,” said Roupp. “We were communicating real well for a little while, but we finally said we got to fight through those screens and contest (those shots). We also had to get some rebounds, and finally when push came to shove late in the game — we contested and got a couple of big rebounds.”
The Warriors, with four additional 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, kept the game to within a possession or two, but that was until Zach Wertman hit a put-back layup and Jake Young sank a baby hook to give the Wildcats a 58-53 lead with 3:30 remaining.
And in the final moments Mifflinburg got four big rebounds, three of them by Valentine, and when Montoursville needed to foul the Wildcats made 12 out of 14 free throws to seal the win.
“We stress (foul shooting) every single day. Every day in practice we stress (foul shooting). We crunch numbers every time. We’re counting every time we shoot foul shots. It means something to these guys,” said Roupp. “Hey, we’ll miss some, but when we miss some we got to get down and play some defense and come on back. The guys are shooting with great confidence right now, and hey, all the credit goes to my guys because they are the ones who are putting the ball through the hoop.”
Valentine, in addition to his 32 points, added 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals to his night. Also for the Wildcats, Young scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists, plus Griffith finished with 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
“Isaiah is joining me, and many others (on the 1,000-point list). He’s earned it just as much if not more than everybody else,” said Roupp, who scored 1,105 points in a four-year career that ended in 1994 (Stoltzfus tallied 1,159 points before graduating in 2018).
“After dropping 10 games last year to injury and one this year, and then losing five games due to COVID, all of the odds were against Isaiah, but he puts up big numbers and that’s the reason he’s going to be in the rafters now. I’m very proud of him, and I said it before, it is not about (Isaiah). He loves this team and he loves distributing the basketball, and that’s what is so great about him.”
Now, Valentine and the rest of his teammates will get their wish — Danville in the finals.
“We’re undefeated at home and this is a huge win, and now we got Danville. (Playing Danville in the finals) is what we really want,” said Valentine.
District 4 Class 4A semifinalNo. 2 Mifflinburg 70, No. 3 Montoursville 64at Mifflinburg Intermediate SchoolScore by quarters
Montoursville 9 18 15 22 — 64 Mifflinburg 17 16 13 24 70
Montoursville (15-5) 64
Dillon Young 9 2-4 24; Josh Burger 3 1-2 10; Isaiah Fenner 1 0-0 2; Peyton Mussina 5 2-2 16; Nolan Kutney 2 0-0 4; Landon Reeder 4 0-0 8; Luke Ebbert 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24 5-8 64.
3-point goals:
Young 4, Mussina 4, Burger 3.
Mifflinburg (17-2) 70
Gabe Yoder 1 4-4 7; Isaiah Valentine 10 9-10 32; Tyler Reigel 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 3-4 10; Jake Young 4 6-8 14; Zach Wertman 3 1-2 7.
Totals:
21 19-24 70.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, Yoder, Griffith.
