HERSHEY — After the Northeast Regional wrestling tournament Warrior Run wrestling coach Jeremy Betz warned assistant coach Derrick Zechman that their team would probably need a pair of vehicles to transport the Defenders record setting five-wrestler contingent to the PIAA Class 2A wrestling tournament in Hershey.

Turns out the extra space came in handy for carrying home a bounty of hardware on the trip home late Saturday afternoon. With a pair of silver medals, a bronze medal, and a couple of coaching awards packed away, the vans were just a little tighter heading back to Turbotville.

