HERSHEY — After the Northeast Regional wrestling tournament Warrior Run wrestling coach Jeremy Betz warned assistant coach Derrick Zechman that their team would probably need a pair of vehicles to transport the Defenders record setting five-wrestler contingent to the PIAA Class 2A wrestling tournament in Hershey.
Turns out the extra space came in handy for carrying home a bounty of hardware on the trip home late Saturday afternoon. With a pair of silver medals, a bronze medal, and a couple of coaching awards packed away, the vans were just a little tighter heading back to Turbotville.
In the best state performance ever by the Warrior Run program, underclassmen Reagan and Cameron Milheim lost close matches in the finals, senior Kaden Milheim finished his stellar career with a victory in the consolation finals, and Betz and Zechman were recognized as the Class 2A Head Coach of the Year and 2A Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively.
The Defenders finished fifth in the team standings that were dominated by private schools Faith Christian, Notre Dame-Green Pond, and Berks Catholic. District 4 rival Montgomery edged Warrior Run by a point - 64-63 - as the top Class 2A public school.
It was the kind of performance Betz only dreamed of at the beginning of the season.
"It really has been a dream season for us," Betz said. "I told these guys that it's not the way they wanted to end their seasons but what they accomplished was unbelievable. I know it stings a little right now but when they look back at this year it will change how they feel.
Reagan Milhem, who lost to Wyoming Area's Anthoney Evanitsky, 5-1, in the regional finals last week, lost to the District 2 sophomore again, 7-4, this time in the 139-pound final. Evanitsky, who finished third at 138 as a freshman, used a pair of first period takedowns to set the tone in his win over the youngest Milheim who finished with a 48-5 record this season. All of his losses were to state medalists.
At 152 pounds, Montgomery's Conner Harer handled Cameron Milheim for the sixth time this season, winning 3-2 in their 152-pound final. Cameron, who placed 7rh at 138 pounds as a freshman, finished his second varsity season with a 44-8 mark.
Kaden Milheim, who picked up his firs state medal last year with a 3rd place at 126 pounds, won a bronze medal again when he rallied past Bishop McDevitt's Ryan Lawler with a takedown with 20 seconds remaining for a 5-3 win after falling behind, 3-0. The win was the 49th of the season - a new Warrior Run season victory standard for the Defenders - and the 128th of his career. Milheim produced 93 wins over his final two seasons.
"I think at the beginning of the season we felt the season could be this good," Betz said. "That was the goal. We had the belief that the kids could perform like this at this level. We watched them work and get better throughout the year and hit some road bumps along the way and to see where they got to this weekend is awesome to see."
