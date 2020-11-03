MIFFLINBURG – As we all wait for the District 4 soccer and field hockey playoffs to resume and decide their respective champions later this week, one area team will have to wait a little bit longer to see if it can cut the mustard.
Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team reached the Class 3A championship game following Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 victory over top-seeded Athens.
Sarah Fritz scored goals in the 59th and 74th minutes to lead the Wildcats to the comeback victory over their nemesis.
The district championship game, versus No. 3 Selinsgrove (11-5-3), will not be held until 1 p.m. Saturday at Selinsgrove Area High School – now five long days away.
“It’s a huge win for the girls if you look at the past few years. It seems like we couldn’t catch a break against them, and this year we had the right pieces in play,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hammaker, whose team fell to Athens 2-1 in the 2018 district final.
“Anytime you come back from being down going into the later stages of the game is big. It started with some big saves prior from Kristi Benfield to set up the come from behind win. Sarah has been a great addition this year, and surrounded by her fellow teammates we found the back of the net more when it mattered. She finds a way to score in big stages, but it comes from great set-ups.”
For No. 4 Mifflinburg (10-6-1), now in the second year with Hammaker and his new style of play, those changes are starting to pay off.
“The girls are excited and ready for this experience. With this only being my second year these girls have overcome a lot,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Changing systems isn’t easy and these girls took the challenge, and it showed this year. Besides maybe two games this year we were solid on all sides of the ball.
“As a coach I’m just excited for this chance to bring home a district title, which is something this program needs as they have never won one,” added Hammaker.
The Wildcats will have plenty of time to prepare for Saturday’s game, and Hammaker and his players are looking forward to this time to prepare for the final.
“This week will be spent on tightening up the small things from our game in Athens. Overall, I’m really pleased as it’s not much (we have to do). We played a solid 75 minutes and we know it takes a complete 80 to come out with the victory,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I’m okay with having the days off and I think the girls are as well. We went 13 days without playing a game before taking down Athens, so it’s all about managing a schedule of rest and recovery.”
However, the main concern for Hammaker is keeping his girls focused and mentally sharp during this time off.
“For us, keeping the motivation is going to be key. We have to make practice hard but enjoyable and relaxed. At this stage of the season it’s all about the small things and who can execute them better. We have plans to practice on turf this week so we can get adjusted again for that,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“(Selinsgrove coach) Cheryl (Underhill) and I are good friends, and we talked about (meeting in the district finals) just the other day. We both expect a hard-fought battle, and we joked around at the beginning of the season that we would see each other in the final and here we are. We are in for a fight and we will be ready. This team is ready and that is all I can ask for. Win or lose I’m proud of this team for their hard work and dedication this season.”
This past Saturday Fritz, Peyton Yocum and Makayla Weber all had big games for Mifflinburg, and coach Hammaker is looking for each one of his players to step up in one way or another this coming Saturday.
“I need a huge day from all the players who step on the field this Saturday. This isn’t going to be an easy game,” said Hammaker. “If you look back at our game this year against Selinsgrove it was a hard-fought 0-0 tie. There is no tie as we need to have a winner this time, so it’s going to come down to how hungry are we to win.”
