LEWISBURG — Scoring goals has been the bane of Lewisburg’s girls soccer team this season.
And although the Green Dragons haven’t been finding the back of the net too often lately, the wins still just keep on coming.
Ella Reish and Mikayla Long scored in the first and second halves, respectively, as Lewisburg took a 2-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Williamsport on Thursday.
Lewisburg (7-3-1, 4-0) is currently riding a seven-game unbeaten streak after the Green Dragons lost three in a row early in the season.
However, Lewisburg hasn’t scored more than two goals in a game since a 3-0 victory over Shamokin on Sept. 28, and the Green Dragons have cracked the two-goal threshold just three times this season overall.
“For us after the last two games (a 2-2 tie against Selinsgrove on Oct. 3 and a 2-1 win over Midd-West on Oct. 6), its us working on reducing the turnovers and trying to get back into a gel and a rhythm because we just haven’t been playing that well,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “Today was a good step forward. We didn’t have as many turnovers and we started to move the ball around a bit more.”
The Green Dragons had several good scoring chances early, including getting a header from Long that hit off the crossbar following a corner kick by Amelia Kiepke with under 18 minutes remaining in the first half.
A couple of minutes later Reish connected on her first shot of the game as she took a pass from Sophie Kilbride and fired the ball in just under the crossbar and out of reach of Williamsport goalkeeper Adelia Engel.
“Sophie gave me a great ball. We’ve been talking about how we need to shoot it more, and I think we did a much better job in this game than we have been,” said Reish. “I think we played better (overall) than we have been the past two games. We just connected a lot better and our passing and through balls were a lot better, and I think that just helped us in the attacking third.”
“It’s always good to score the first goal,” said Gerlinski. “We’ve been battling with turnovers, and we did a much better job in that neighborhood today.
Lewisburg continued to pound the ball at Williamsport’s keeper to start the second half, and as it wore on the Green Dragons got closer and closer to scoring that much-needed insurance goal.
The hosts nearly got it when Reish’s direct kick ricocheted off the crossbar with under 16 minutes left. The ball then caromed to Medha Yenireddy, but her shot was also off the mark.
“We had a boatload of opportunities, but that’s good,” said Gerlinski. “That’s good because you want to be dangerous and you want to create those opportunities, and I was glad that we were able to do that.”
The next scoring opportunity by Lewisburg did find its mark as Mikayla Long fired home a nice ball from Reish into the top of the net — once again out of the reach of Engel.
“That was huge — not only for the team to give us some comfort, but for Mikayla to get her scoring more and to get her confidence up,” said Gerlinski. “It’s always big (to go up by two goals), and I wish we could’ve had some more with the amount of opportunities that we had so I could’ve subbed a little more and got the other goalkeeper in, but it is what it is.”
Regardless, Lewisburg’s Lauren Gross made just one save to get the clean sheet against Williamsport (3-5-1, 3-3-1), which the Green Dragons dominated in both shots and corner kicks.
Lewisburg next plays Southern Columbia on the road at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 2, Williamsport 0at LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Ella Reish, assist Sophie Kilbride, 15:04.
Second half
Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Reish, 13:06.
Shots: Lew, 17-1; Corners: Lew, 8-1; Saves: Lew, Lauren Gross, 1; Will, Adelia Engel, 13.
