The District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame selection committee recently announced its Class of 2023.

Seth Martin (Selinsgrove), Bill Holland (Canton), Doug Buckwalter (Warrior Run), Jonathan Fausey (Line Mountain), Corey Lear (Benton), Chad Sindoni (Athens) and Dale Franquet (Midd-West) comprise the distinguished class.

