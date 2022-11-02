UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, it was announced by the Maxwell Football Club. In addition, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist.
The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Porter is one of 20 semifinalists.
Named after Danny Wuerffel, 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world. Clifford is one of 12 semifinalists.
Porter has played in 33 career games with the Nittany Lions and has made 29 starts. He is also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and a Midseason AP All-American.
Penn State has held opponents to a 53.6 completion percentage (164-of-306), good for eighth in the country and fourth among Power Five teams.
Porter Jr. and sophomore Kalen King are tied second in the nation with 11 pass breakups and 13th in the country averaging 1.57 per game.
Clifford is in his fourth season as Penn State’s starting signal caller, having played in 46 career games, making 41 starts.
Clifford joins Jonathan Sutherland as the only four-time team captains in program history.
Against Purdue, Clifford joined Zack Mills (2001-04) and Tony Sacca (1988-92) as the only quarterbacks to start a game in four different seasons at Penn State.
Against Ohio State, Clifford became Penn State's all-time leader with 78 passing touchdowns.
Clifford owns 30 career games with multiple touchdown passes, 16 games with three or more TDs and five games with four TD passes.
The Chuck Bednarik Award will announce its three finalists on Nov. 22. The winner of the 28th Bednarik Award will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
No. 16 Penn State travels to Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday where it will take on the Hoosiers of Indiana. The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks.
Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year.
Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million before last season, had fallen out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff earlier this season and was benched for performance reasons. Jackson has also been bothered by a back injury, which sidelined him for the past three games — all Commanders victories attributable in part to improved play on defense.
Trading Jackson rather than cutting him allows Washington to save on the salary cap next season.
The Steelers are looking for help in a secondary that has struggled to stay healthy and effective. Pittsburgh effectively benched Ahkello Witherspoon in the second half of last week's loss to Philadelphia after being beaten on multiple touchdown passes by Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now.
“We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said.
So, the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Nash made it to this season after Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.
The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Marks said he and Nash had been talking for a week, perhaps more, before arriving at the decision that it was time for change.
The Nets may move quickly to replace Nash. A person with knowledge of the matter said the Nets were in discussions with suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka — a former Brooklyn assistant who is not with the Celtics this season because he was found to have violated team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those talks were not revealed publicly.
ESPN first reported the talks between Udoka and the Nets. The Nets said a decision on the team’s next coach would be made in the near future.
Marks denied that he had decided on a coach and wouldn't give a list of candidates. He also wouldn't discuss whether Udoka would be accepted in Brooklyn so soon after his troubles in Boston.
Nash led the Nets to a 92-62 record and the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. But they lost Irving and James Harden to injuries during their second-round loss to Milwaukee in 2021, then were a first-round flop last season after trading Harden during the middle of the season.
Much of the Nets' problems during the latter season were caused by Irving being unavailable for most of their home games because he refused to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, as mandated at the time in New York City.
Marks chose his former teammate as coach in 2020 despite no experience in the job, citing Nash's ability to be a connector of personalities as a player. Nash was a two-time MVP with the Phoenix Suns who ended his 18-year career third on the NBA's list with 10,335 assists.
