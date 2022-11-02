UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, it was announced by the Maxwell Football Club. In addition, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist.

The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Porter is one of 20 semifinalists.

