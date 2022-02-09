TURBOTVILLE — All losses hurt, but Tuesday’s home defeat to Hughesville was especially painful for Warrior Run’s girls basketball team.
The Defenders outplayed the Spartans through the opening 16 minutes of the Heartland-II contest to get out to a four-point lead at the half.
However, that lead quickly dissipated after the break and Warrior Run would fall to Hughesville, 43-34.
The loss snapped a modest two-game win streak for Warrior Run (6-14 overall), which had won three of its last four games, as well as halt the team’s much-needed late-season momentum.
“The loss does hurt. This (loss) was a momentum changer for us. This was, ‘All right, Warrior Run is peaking right now’ loss,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb.
“I think we still are (peaking), but I think we broke down a little bit tonight and the pressure got to us when we’ve really been working hard to get through it. I give Hughesville credit. The took the ball inside, they got fouled and they made the right shots.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Leah Grow and Alexis Hudson at the end of the first quarter gave the Defenders an 11-7 lead.
Then in the second quarter, Emily McKee hit a hook shot in the lane and Hudson made an old fashioned three-point play as Warrior Run kept its four-point lead at the break (16-12).
It was a low-scoring first half.
“We didn’t shoot as much as we normally do. We broke down on that aspect,” said coach Herb.
The shots definitely weren’t falling for Warrior Run in the third quarter.
Aside from a trey by McKee and a pair of free throws from Alayna Wilkins in the opening moments, the Defenders were held scoreless the rest of the third as the Spartans climbed out to a 28-21 lead.
“I always tell (my players), in my eyes the first few minutes of the third quarter are probably the most important of the ballgame, and that’s going to determine who wants the game more,” said Herb. “And I just felt we lacked a little intensity going into the third quarter. I don’t know if it was nerves or if it was just tiredness.
“But, yeah, that third quarter just (did us in). We got down and we just couldn’t dig ourselves back out,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
McKee, with all her talents, tried to keep her teammates in the game in the fourth quarter. She scored 11 points and had two rebounds and two blocks in the fourth quarter alone, but it wasn’t enough.
McKee finished the night with a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocks.
“(McKee) did (do all she could). Our guards this year have been working so hard to find her, because she’s one of our best kids and one of the best players in the area, so of course you want the ball in her hands,” said coach Herb.
“But I think what hurt us tonight was the pressure got to our guards a little bit. We had a couple of scorers who weren’t scoring tonight, and things weren’t going the way they planned (like when you go in for a layup and they call a charge on you late in the game,” Herb added. “You know, that can mess with you a little bit.”
Warrior Run will look to get back on the winning side when the Defenders host Milton for a nonleague contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
And in order to bounce back with a win, Warrior Run’s players will have to have a short memory.
“A good basketball player has a short memory, and I’m already thinking about Milton,” said Herb. “We’re back in the gym (today), and I told the girls to forget about it tonight, this game no longer matters.”
Hughesville 43, Warrior Run 34At Warrior Run
Hughesville 7 5 16 15 – 43 Warrior Run 11 5 5 13 – 34
Hughesville (10-9) 43
Hailey Poust 1 1-2 4; Ava Snyder 5 0-1 12; Breanna Bobak 1 5-8 7; Alli Anstadt 3 3-7 9; Grace Pysher 2 0-0 6; Sara Stroup 0 0-0 0; Kayleigh Rooker 2 0-0 5.
Totals:
14 9-18 43.
3-point goals:
Pysher 2, Snyder 2, Rooker, Poust.
Warrior Run (6-14) 34
Leah Grow 1 0-0 3; Alexis Hudson 3 2-3 9; Alayna Wilkins 0 4-4 4; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 4 9-10 18; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 15-17 34.
3-point goals:
Grow, Hudson, McKee.
JV score: Hughesville, 47-24. High scorers: Hughesville, Hailey Sherwood, 17; WR, Kelsey Hoffman, 9.
