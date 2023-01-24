WILLIAMSPORT – Lewisburg picked up its fifth win in the last six games by holding off Williamsport, 45-43, in a nonleague matchup Monday at the Magic Dome.
The key for Lewisburg (10-5) was outscoring Williamsport (4-8) 15-11 in the second quarter, which gave the Green Dragons a 23-19 lead. Lewisburg would hold onto that lead virtually the remainder of the game.
Maddy Moyers tallied five points in the second quarter and Keeley Baker added four, plus Sophie Kilbride scored eight points in the third period to keep the Green Dragons rolling coming out of the break.
Kilbride added eight assists, five rebounds and five steals on the night, plus Baker pulled down 11 rebounds.
Lewisburg next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 45, Williamsport 43
At Williamsport
Lewisburg 8 15 10 12 – 45
Williamsport 8 11 10 14 – 43
Lewisburg (10-5) 45
Sydney Bolinsky 4 2-2 11; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 5; Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Elsa Fellon 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 5 2-5 12; Teagan Osunde 1 1-2 3; Keeley Baker 2 2-3 6. Totals: 18 7-12 45.
3-point goals: Bolinsky, Moyers.
Williamsport (4-8) 43
Cierra Rainier 1 0-0 3; Ella Wilson 1 3-6 5; Alexandria Chilson 4 0-0 8; Abby Mahon 1 0-0 2; Mia Nieto 5 0-0 11; Payton Baney 1 0-0 2; Sidney Crebs 1 0-0 2; Nadirah Tutler 4 0-1 10. Totals: 18 3-7 43.
3-point goals: Tutler, Rainer, Nieto.
Hughesville 48,
Mifflinburg 43
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats put together a furious fourth-quarter rally, but it fell just short as the Spartans held on for the nonleague victory.
Mifflinburg (7-8) trailed 40-27 after three quarters of play, but the Wildcats outscored Hughesville (10-7) 16-8 in the final period to get within a possession or two of the win.
Ella Shuck tied for game-high honors with 16 points, plus she also had six rebounds and five steals. Elizabeth Sheesley added eight points and Meg Shively had seven. In the fourth quarter, Shuck tallied four points, while Sheesley had five points.
Emily McCahan, Shively and Natalie Osborne all made baskets in the fourth, with Osborne’s being a 3-pointer. McCahan added six rebounds on the night as well.
Mifflinburg next hosts Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 48, Mifflinburg 43
At Mifflinburg
Hughesville 13 16 11 8 – 48
Mifflinburg 8 11 8 16 – 43
Hughesville (10-7) 48
Ava Snyder 2 3-5 8; Alli Anstadt 7 2-7 16; Lucy Meyers 0 1-2 1; Sara Stroup 2 0-0 6; Breanna Bobak 1 3-4 5; Allyssa King 1 0-0 2; Kylie Temple 3 0-0 6; Vivian Draper 1 2-3 4; Georgia Randall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-21 48.
3-point goals: Stroup 2, Snyder.
Mifflinburg (7-8) 43
Ella Shuck 4 7-12 16; Elizabeth Sheesley 3 0-0 8; Emily McCahan 2 2-2 6; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 2 2-2 7; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 3; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 11-16 43.
3-point goals: Sheesley 2, Shuck, Shively, Tilghman, Osborne.
Saint John Neumann 55,
Warrior Run 51
WILLIAMSPORT — Three players scored in double figures for the Defenders, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Knights pulled out the nonleague win.
Sienna Dunkleberger scored a game-high 20 points for Warrior Run (4-11), which also got 15 from Alexis Hudson and 10 from Peyton Meehan.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a Heartland-III contest.
Saint John Neumann 55, Warrior Run 51
at Saint John Neumann
Warrior Run 9 14 11 17 — 51
Neumann 13 15 10 17 — 55
Warrior Run (4-11) 51
Alexis Hudson 6 0-0 15, Sienna Dunkleberger 7 4-7 20, Maura Woland 0 4-7 4, Peyton Meehan 4 0-0 10, Kelsey Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Lillian Wertz 0 0-0 0, Abby Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-14 51.
3-point goals: Hudson 3, Dunkleberger 2, Meehan 2.
Neumann (8-6) 55
Sheiana Tutler 4 4-8 13, Gigi Parlante 5 3-5 14, Lizzie Weller 2 2-7 6, Lily Reid 3 0-0 8, Niyah Tutler 5 0-2 12, Ella Ballard 0 0-0 0, Sophia Reid 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-22 55.
3-point goals: Reid 2, N. Tutler 2, S. Tutler, Parlante).
Central Mountain 37,
Milton 23
MILTON — The Black Panthers trailed the Wildcats by only two points at the half, but Central Mountain pulled away in the second half to take the Heartland-I victory.
Brianna Gordner scored 14 points to lead Milton (3-12 overall), plus Abbey Kitchen added five.
Milton next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 37, Milton 23
At Milton
Central Mtn. 3 10 12 11 – 37
Milton 5 6 3 9 – 23
Central Mountain (4-11) 37
Plowman 0 1-2 1; Kelly 2 0-0 4; Mader 1 2-4 4; T. Doyle 1 0-0 2; Jones 5 6-11 17; A. Doyle 3 0-0 6; Temple 0 0-0 0; Rohrbach 1 1-4 3. Totals: 12 10-21 37.
3-point goals: Jones.
Milton (3-12) 23
Kiley Long 1 0-0 2; Kyleigh Snyder 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 3 8-14 14; Camryn Hoover 0 0-2 0; Abbey Kitchen 2 1-2 5. Totals: 7 9-18 23.
3-point goals: None.
