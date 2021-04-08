Men’s lacrosse
Misericordia 24, Lycoming 6Notes:
Junior Owen Zimmerman scored four goals to lead Lycoming in the MAC Freedom contest on Wednesday at Mangelsdorf Field. Zimmerman notched four goals on seven shots and classmate Blake Premo scored the other two goals.
Records:
Misericordia is 5-2. Lycoming is 0-6.
Men’s golfLycoming College tri-matchNotes:
Junior Michael Turck led Lycoming in its first outing of 2021, posting a ninth-place finish with a 90 at the team’s opening tri-match against Penn College and Susquehanna on a warm, sunny, Wednesday at the par-71, 6,583-yard Williamsport Country Club. Penn College led the three teams with a 328 while Susquehanna was close behind at 335. The Warriors finished with a 468. Senior Trent Riggs also put together a solid round in his first outing, finishing with a 99. The Warriors get back on the links on Sunday when they travel to Susquehanna Valley Country Club for the Susquehanna Spring Invitational.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ New York 1 2 .333 2½ Washington 1 2 .333 2½ Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 Miami 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ St. Louis 4 2 .667 1 Chicago 3 3 .500 2 Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ San Diego 4 3 .571 1 San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½ Arizona 2 4 .333 2½ Colorado 2 4 .333 2½
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game St. Louis 7, Miami 0 Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 8, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Baltimore 4 2 .667 _ Boston 3 3 .500 1 New York 3 3 .500 1 Toronto 3 3 .500 1 Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 4 2 .667 _ Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½ Detroit 3 3 .500 1 Chicago 3 4 .429 1½ Cleveland 2 3 .400 1½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 5 1 .833 _ Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1 Seattle 3 3 .500 2 Texas 3 3 .500 2 Oakland 1 6 .143 4½
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2 Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2 Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2 Texas 2, Toronto 1 Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4 Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118 N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90 Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91 N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103 Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138 New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118 Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108 Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94 Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97 Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115 Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124 Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131 Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99 Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95 Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88 Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97 Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122 St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125 San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110 Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100 Edmonton 40 24 14 2 50 131 114 Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107 Montreal 36 17 10 9 43 116 99 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 40 13 23 4 30 106 150 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. Wednesday’s Games Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2 Toronto 3, Montreal 2 St. Louis 3, Vegas 1 Minnesota 8, Colorado 3 Los Angeles 4, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33 Hartford 14 7 6 1 0 15 48 45 Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Manitoba 21 8 11 2 0 18 56 61 Belleville 17 7 10 0 0 14 39 53
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 18 14 3 0 1 29 80 46 Texas 23 11 10 2 0 24 73 78 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 20 13 5 2 0 28 64 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 16 9 6 1 0 19 58 48 Rochester 15 7 5 2 1 17 49 54 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 18 4 9 4 1 13 46 67
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 23 18 5 0 0 36 77 50 San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78 Bakersfield 22 12 9 0 1 25 75 63 San Jose 21 8 7 4 2 22 59 71 Colorado 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 62 Ontario 25 8 14 3 0 19 80 100 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 2 Belleville 3, Manitoba 2 Hershey 3, Binghamton 2 Rockford 4, Chicago 3 Syracuse 4, Rochester 3 San Jose 4, Henderson 2 Texas 2, Colorado 1 Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 36 16 .692 — Philadelphia 35 16 .686 ½ Boston 26 26 .500 10 New York 25 27 .481 11 Toronto 20 31 .392 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 26 24 .520 — Atlanta 27 25 .519 — Miami 26 25 .510 ½ Washington 18 32 .360 8 Orlando 17 34 .333 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 18 .640 — Indiana 23 27 .460 9 Chicago 21 28 .429 10½ Cleveland 18 32 .360 14 Detroit 15 36 .294 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 28 22 .560 — Memphis 26 23 .531 1½ San Antonio 24 25 .490 3½ New Orleans 22 29 .431 6½ Houston 14 37 .275 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 38 13 .745 — Denver 33 18 .647 5 Portland 30 20 .600 7½ Oklahoma City 20 31 .392 18 Minnesota 13 39 .250 25½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 36 14 .720 — L.A. Clippers 34 18 .654 3 L.A. Lakers 32 19 .627 4½ Golden State 24 27 .471 12½ Sacramento 22 29 .431 14½
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 131, Orlando 116 Indiana 141, Minnesota 137 Boston 101, New York 99 Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111 Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 102 Memphis 131, Atlanta 113 Houston 102, Dallas 93 Denver 106, San Antonio 96 Phoenix 117, Utah 113, OT
Thursday’s Games
