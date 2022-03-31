LEWISBURG – Jennifer Reish relishes the thought of a normal season for her Lewisburg girls lacrosse team, which despite a number of personnel losses has high hopes for the 2022 Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League season.
“It’s very exciting to be starting a normal season again! Being able to focus on preseason instead of social distancing has been refreshing,” said Reish.
“We lost very experienced and productive players with last year’s graduating class, but that leaves the door wide open for new players to show what they can do. We have a very impressive group of freshmen this year, along with some new upperclassmen who will contribute. This will be a rebuilding year, but our new players have a lot of potential.”
The team will have a new look as it lost most of its scoring punch from a year ago with the graduation of Ella Reish and Roz Noone, and junior Sophie Kilbride not coming out for the team.
But coach Reish thinks the benefits of reaching the District 4 Class 2A title game a year ago will motivate the girls have returned to the team.
“We made it to the district final last year, and this accomplishment sets the tone for what these girls want to achieve,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Last season our seniors carried the team. They set a great example of hard work and toughness that our returning players now know to be the standard for the team.
“It will help them strive to fill those shoes and bring the younger players along,” coach Reish added.
Junior attacks Serena DeCosmo (5G, 1A), Tori Vonderheid (3G) and Callie Hoffman (3G, 2A) are the team’s top returning scorers from last season.
Sophomore mid Ella Koontz added a goal and assist as well for the Green Dragons last year.
“In spite of our large number of returning starters, our team will look entirely different this year. New leaders will emerge to help make the team cohesive and everyone will have to increase their efforts both on attack and defense,” said coach Reish.
“We will need the whole offensive attack to increase scoring, they know what they need to do, and we’ll just have to see who steps up.”
Coach Reish expects DeCosmo and Vonderheid to do just that.
“They are the attackers that I am looking to, to run the attack and really increase their scoring,” she said. “Emily Boyles and Erin Lowthert are our keystones on defense. They are vocal and teaching the newer players. I’m looking to them to shore up the defense, and Anaya Davis brings speed and tenacity to the defensive unit.
“Koontz and Hoffman are our experienced midfielders, and they are both looking great,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Coach Reish will also be looking for a new goalkeeper (with last year’s main starter Keeley Baker not returning to the squad), and the team’s next goalkeeper could come from a nice group of freshmen she has coming in.
“Elsa Fellon, Maddy VanBuskirk, Lexi Schmadel, and Faridah Aboueid are all freshmen who are going to be impact players,” said Reish, who lists Aboueid as a goalkeeper. “Most of them have been involved in our summer clinics since they were in middle school and they are all great athletes. Ava Markunas and Alyssa Coleman are upperclassmen are new to the team and who will also be contributors.”
According to coach Reish the season will be a tough one for her team, but she thinks her team will improve as the year goes on.
“I think this is going to be a more challenging conference this season. Midd-West has really built up their program in the past few years, Bellefonte has steadily improved, and Danville will be the same,” she said. “My guess is that we will struggle at the beginning of the season, but be a contender by the end of it.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Jennifer Reish, 3rd season (8 overall as coach of the program).
Assistant coaches:
Alison Steibe, Heather Mena and Rachael Murphy.
Last year’s records:
10-6, 7-2 CSGLL; District 4 Class 2A runner-up.
Key graduation losses:
Ella Reish, Roz Noone, Talulah Rice, Theresa Zeh and Tonya Omlor.
Returning starters:
Emily Boyles, jr., D; Anaya Davis, jr., D; Serena DeCosmo, jr., A; Callie Hoffman, jr., MF/A; Ella Koontz, so., MF; Erin Lowthert, so., D; Tori Vonderheid, jr., A.
Remaining roster: Ava Markunas, sr., A/MF; Alyssa Coleman, sr., A/MF; Reagan Wible, sr., A; Reagan Malloy, jr., D; Janelle Linder, so., A; Diana Zheng, so., A; Claire Castle, so., GK; Kambria Hoyt, fr., D; Madison VanBuskirk, fr., MF; Faridah Aboueid, fr., A/GK; Elsa Fellon, fr., MF; Lexi Schmadel, fr., D; Carol Holmes, fr., A.
