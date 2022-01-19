WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg may have gotten swept by Williamsport in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet, but that doesn’t mean the Green Dragons didn’t pick up a couple of wins on the night.
In the boys meet, Williamsport took a 109.5-56.5 victory.
Lewisburg (2-2-2), however, got wins from Miles Fassero in the 200 IM (2:26.93) and from the 400 free relay team that consisted of Fassero, Aidan Gross, Ethan Zeh and Sebastian Held.
The Mifflinburg Wildcats, who also competed in the meet as independents, got wins from Sean Witmer in the 50 free (24.50) and the 100 fly (58.17), as well as Sam Deluca in the 100 back (58.43).
On the girls side, the Millionaires took a 128-46 victory over the Green Dragons.
Getting victories for Lewisburg (1-5) were Kimberly Shannon in the 200 IM (2:16.71) and the 100 breast (1:14.12), plus Emma Gerlinski in the 50 free (26.69) and the 500 free (5:53.40).
Lewisburg next competes in a nonleague meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Towanda.
BoysWilliamsport 109.5, Lewisburg 56.5200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Calum Hockman, Nicolas Damiano, Keller Griswold, Nathaniel Wiley), 1:51.32. 200 free: 1. Griswold, W, 1:54.22; 2. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg; 3. Jett Johnson, W. 200 IM: 1. Miles Fassero, L, 2:26.93; 2. Jaden Rankinen, W; 3. Wiley, W. 50 free: 1. Sean Witmer, Miff, 24.50; 2. Hockman, W; 3. Mitchell Malusis, L. Diving: 1. Dominick Horning, W, 169.30; 2. Jackson Ramsey, L; 3. Luca Kuhn, L. 100 fly: 1. Witmer, Miff, 58.17; 2. Wiley, W; 3. Aidan Gross, L. 100 free: 1. Rankinen, W, 56.93; 2. Johnson, W; 3. Kieran Davis, L. 500 free: 1. Brady Glosser, W, 6:01.02; 2. Brodey Persun, W; 3. Ethan Zeh, L. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Hockman, Rankinen, Wiley, Griswold), 1:40.92. 100 back: 1. Deluca, Miff, 58.43; 2. Griswold, W; 3. Malusis, L. 100 breast: 1. Damiano, W, 1:10.90; 2. Parker Johnson, W; 3. Fassero, L. 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Gross, Zeh, Fassero, Sebastian Held), 4:50.81.
GirlsWilliamsport 128, Lewisburg 46200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Kendall Cohick, Laila Robertson, Sydney Kelley, Mallory Pardoe), 2:02.98. 200 free: 1. Aubrey Glosser, W, 2:18.49; 2. Abby Pietraski, W; 3. Carina Pavlov, L. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:16.71; 2. Kelley, W; 3. Cohick, W. 50 free: 1. Emma Gerlinski, L, 26.69; 2. Elizabeth Lundy, W; 3. Marina Schappell, W. Diving: 1. Adelia Engel, W, 192.30; 2. Lyndie Peters, W. 100 fly: 1. Pardoe, W, 1:00.93; 2. Madelyn Halstead, W; 3. Molly Garrison, W. 100 free: 1. Lundy, W, 1:03.99; 2. Schappell, W; 3. Pietraski, W. 500 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 5:53.40; 2. Glosser, W; 3. Ashlynn Martz, W. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Pardoe, Cohick, Garrison, Kelley), 1:48.71. 100 back: 1. Cohick, W, 1:09.25; 2. Kendall Brouse, W; 3. Skylar Crosby, L. 100 breast: 1. Shannon, L, 1:14.12; 2. Robertson, W; 3. Charley Greevy, W. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Halstead, Pietraski, Schappell, Martz), 4:26.77.
