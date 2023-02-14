LEWISBURG – Jack Forrest matched his career high with 25 points, 18 coming in the second half, and Andre Screen and Xander Rice also had big nights to help Bucknell soar past American 73-51 in front of a boisterous student crowd on Monday night at Sojka Pavilion.

The Bison (11-17, 4-11 Patriot League) have now won three of their last five, including a season sweep of American (15-11, 7-8 PL). It was a complete performance for Bucknell, which shot 53.7 percent from the field, including a 10-for-16 showing from the 3-point arc. Defensively, the Bison held American to 42.0 percent from the field and 3-for-13 from long range, and they piled up a whopping 37-21 rebounding advantage.

