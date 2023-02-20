MINNEAPOLIS – Jalen Pickett dazzled once again to lead the Penn State men's basketball team to its second-straight win with a 76-69 road victory at Minnesota Saturday night. 

Pickett followed up his 41-point performance from Tuesday night with another monster effort, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against the Gophers. Camren Wynter tallied 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Andrew Funk chipped in 11 points including a dagger of a 3-pointer in the final minutes.

