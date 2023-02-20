MINNEAPOLIS – Jalen Pickett dazzled once again to lead the Penn State men's basketball team to its second-straight win with a 76-69 road victory at Minnesota Saturday night.
Pickett followed up his 41-point performance from Tuesday night with another monster effort, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against the Gophers. Camren Wynter tallied 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Andrew Funk chipped in 11 points including a dagger of a 3-pointer in the final minutes.
The Nittany Lions started the second half 0-for-11 from the field and Minnesota strung together a 13-1 run to erase a Penn State lead and pull in front at 48-46 just over six minutes into the term.
The Gophers were up 52-50 three minutes later before Pickett drilled a key 3-pointer at the 11:28 mark that ignited an 11-0 Nittany Lion run. Pickett scored seven in the stretch while Seth Lundy added four and Penn State pulled back ahead by nine 61-52 with 8:26 to play.
Minnesota worked its way back within three at 67-64, but Pickett answered once again with a layup at the 3:32 mark that gave Penn State a 69-64 edge at the final media timeout.
Funk nailed a dagger at the 1:20 mark to all but seal the 76-69 win for the Nittany Lions.
Boston University 77, Bucknell 61
BOSTON, Mass. – Alex Timmerman recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, but Boston University flipped the game around with a 28-8 run over the final nine minutes to take a 77-61 victory over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Case Gym.
Ruot Bijiek scored 12 points and Andre Screen added 11 for the Bison (11-18, 4-12 Patriot League), who were coming off a 22-point win over American on Monday. Boston University (13-16, 6-10 PL) snapped a two-game losing streak with Walter Whyte leading four in double figures with 16 points.
Bucknell led by as many as 10 in the first half and by four at the break, but Boston University got hot after a slow start to the second stanza. The Terriers missed seven of their first eight shots to start the half and then hit 11 of 13 the rest of the way. Bucknell shot 42.6 percent from the field and hit 5 of 20 from the 3-point arc.
Stevens Institute 54, Lycoming 43
HOBOKEN, N.J. – Senior Dyson Harward led the Warriors with eight points and six rebounds, but an outstanding defensive performance helped Stevens Institute post a win in the MAC Freedom season finale on Saturday.
The Warriors finish the regular season 16-9 overall and 11-5 in the MAC Freedom, helping the team clinch the No. 2 seed in the MAC Freedom Championship, which begins Monday. The Warriors will open the tournament in Lamade Gym on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host third-seeded Arcadia, which beat top-seeded DeSales in overtime, 73-72, in their season finale, in a semifinal.
The Warriors shot just 28 percent (17-of-61) in the game, taking 14 more shots from the field and outrebounding the Ducks (12-13, 9-7), 44-33.
Senior DeAundre Manuel had seven points, junior Steven Hamilton had six points and five rebounds and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, added six points, four rebounds and two steals.
Boston U. 66, Bucknell 57
LEWISBURG - The Bison (12-14, 8-7 PL) lost 66-57 to the Terriers (20-6, 15-0 PL) on Saturday. The Bison led after the first quarter and were within two points entering the fourth quarter but could not overcome the final hurdle. The team honored seniors Tai Johnson and Emma Shaffer during a pregame ceremony.
Bucknell's shooting came in at just under 40% as the Bison shot 38.9% on 21-of-54 shooting. Cecelia Collins led the team with 20 points on a 7-of-13 shooting day. Johnson capped her Senior Day with 14 points. Fellow senior Shaffer scored five points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Boston shot 27-of-56 (48.2%) from the field and 5-of-13 from three-point land. Sydney Johnson paced the Terriers with 22 points, and Caitlin Weimar scored 21 to form a deadly duo.
The Bison next host Lehigh on Feb. 22 in a crucial game for Patriot League Tournament seeding.
Stevens Institute 74, Lycoming 55
HOBOKEN, N.J. – Senior Kenzie Reed and sophomore Meghan Dufner finished with 10 points each to lead the Warriors in the loss at Stevens Institute of Technology in MAC Freedom play on Saturday
Reed finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, finishing her career as a Warrior with 355 points, 320 rebounds, and 95 assists. Dufner scored 10 and notched a rebound and two assists. Junior Emily Lockard put up eight points to go with a team-leading seven rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Alicia Goldenziel also had eight points and five rebounds.
The Ducks (21-4, 14-2 MAC Freedom) will enter the MAC Freedom Championship as the No. 2 seed. Lycoming falls to (7-18, 3-13).
