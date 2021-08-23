Little League Baseball
Little League World SeriesAt South WilliamsportThursday, Aug. 19
Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1 Ohio 1, Tennessee 0 Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2 California 10, New Hampshire 2
Friday, Aug. 20
Oregon 8, Pennysylvania 2 Michigan 8, Florida 0 South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0 Texas 6, Washington 0
Saturday, Aug. 21
New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1 New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4 Washington 1, Florida 0 Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3
Sunday, Aug. 22
California 9, Ohio 0 Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3
Today’s games
Michigan vs. Texas, 1 p.m. Oregon vs. South Dakota, 3 p.m. Ohio vs. Louisiana 5 p.m. Washington vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
New Jersey vs. loser Michigan/Texas, 3 p.m. New Hampshire vs. loser Oregon/S. Dakota
Wednesday, Aug. 25
TBA, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 56 .548 _ Philadelphia 63 61 .508 5 New York 61 63 .492 7 Washington 53 70 .431 14½ Miami 51 74 .408 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _ Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½ St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 Chicago 54 72 .429 22½ Pittsburgh 44 80 .355 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 80 44 .645 _ Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½ San Diego 68 58 .540 13 Colorado 57 67 .460 23 Arizona 42 83 .336 38½
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3 San Francisco 6, Oakland 5 Milwaukee 9, Washington 6 Cincinnati 7, Miami 4 Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4 Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4 Colorado 5, Arizona 2 San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1 Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1 St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0 Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 7, Washington 3 Arizona 8, Colorado 4 Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4 San Francisco 2, Oakland 1 N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 72 52 .581 4½ Boston 70 55 .560 7 Toronto 64 58 .525 11½ Baltimore 38 85 .309 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 72 53 .576 _ Cleveland 61 61 .500 9½ Detroit 60 66 .476 12½ Kansas City 55 68 .447 16 Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 73 51 .589 _ Oakland 70 55 .560 3½ Seattle 67 58 .536 6½ Los Angeles 62 64 .492 12 Texas 43 80 .350 29½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1 Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 2 Toronto 3, Detroit 0 Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 1 Houston 15, Seattle 1 San Francisco 6, Oakland 5 Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4 Texas 10, Boston 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1 Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0 Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1 Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings San Francisco 2, Oakland 1 Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0 Texas at Boston, ppd. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Texas (Allard 3-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2), 7:20 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 3-3) at Houston (Greinke 11-3), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 53 42 .558 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 43 .552 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 51 43 .543 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 45 50 .474 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 44 50 .468 8½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 41 54 .432 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 38 57 .400 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 56 36 .609 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 55 37 .598 1 Worcester (Boston) 49 46 .516 8½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 43 51 .457 14 Rochester (Washington) 39 53 .424 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 37 56 .398 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 61 34 .642 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 55 41 .573 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 53 43 .552 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 52 44 .542 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 45 51 .469 16½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 55 .415 21½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 36 59 .379 25
Saturday’s Games
Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, 1st game Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 4, 2nd game Charlotte 7, Norfolk 5 Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 0 Syracuse 3, Buffalo 0 Durham 4, Jacksonville 2 Gwinnett 10, Louisville 4 Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4 Memphis 4, Nashville 3 St. Paul 7, Iowa 4 Omaha 3, Columbus 0
Sunday’s Games
Louisville 5, Gwinnett 3 Scranton/W-B at Worcester, canc. Buffalo 9, Syracuse 2 Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 1 Iowa 5, St. Paul 2 Nashville 13, Memphis 12 Toledo 9, Indianapolis 8 Jacksonville 8, Durham 6 Charlotte 11, Norfolk 7 Omaha 14, Columbus 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 17 6 .739 — Chicago 11 12 .478 6 New York 11 14 .440 7 Washington 8 14 .364 8½ Atlanta 6 17 .261 11 Indiana 5 18 .217 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 18 7 .720 — Minnesota 14 9 .609 3 Phoenix 13 10 .565 4 Los Angeles 10 13 .435 7 Dallas 10 14 .417 7½
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix 84, Atlanta 69 Minnesota 101, Chicago 95
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles 86, New York 83 Seattle 85, Washington 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 15 3 4 49 44 26 Orlando City 9 4 7 34 30 24 Philadelphia 8 5 8 32 27 20 Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20 New York City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19 CF Montréal 7 7 7 28 27 26 D.C. United 8 10 3 27 32 31 Atlanta 6 6 9 27 25 26 Columbus 6 9 6 24 22 27 New York 6 9 4 22 23 24 Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 21 31 Chicago 5 11 5 20 23 33 Cincinnati 3 8 8 17 19 34 Toronto FC 3 12 6 15 25 44
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 3 6 42 35 17 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 6 39 36 21 Colorado 11 4 4 37 29 19 LA Galaxy 11 8 2 35 32 32 Minnesota United 7 6 7 28 22 23 Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 30 23 San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29 Portland 7 10 3 24 27 39 Los Angeles FC 6 9 5 23 25 28 Vancouver 5 7 8 23 23 30 FC Dallas 5 9 7 22 25 30 Austin FC 5 11 4 19 17 24 Houston 3 8 10 19 23 32 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City 0, Minnesota 0, tie Seattle 2, Columbus 1 Orlando City 1, Chicago 0 CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Atlanta 2, D.C. United 1 New England 4, Cincinnati 1 New York City FC at New York ppd. Miami 3, Toronto FC 1 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie Austin FC 3, Portland 1 Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 1 Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Friday, August 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 6 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, September 3
New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8 North Carolina 8 4 3 27 22 9 Washington 6 5 4 22 19 18 Reign FC 7 7 1 22 20 17 Gotham FC 5 3 6 21 16 12 Orlando 5 5 6 21 19 19 Chicago 6 7 3 21 16 22 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 6 4 16 12 20 Kansas City 1 10 4 7 7 24 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, August 15
Louisville 1, Gotham FC 1, tie North Carolina 1, Chicago 0
Wednesday, August 18
Chicago 1, Louisville 1, tie Saturday, August 21 North Carolina 4, Kansas City 0 Reign FC 3, Gotham FC 2
Sunday, August 22
Washington 2, Orlando 1 Wednesday, August 25 Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
North Carolina at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m. Portland at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 1
Reign FC at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Champions Boeing Classic Scores
Sunday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash. Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72 Purse: $2.1 Million Final Round Rod Pampling, $315,000 68-70-66_204 Jim Furyk, $153,650 68-67-70_205 Tim Herron, $153,650 69-69-67_205 Billy Mayfair, $153,650 66-70-69_205 Woody Austin, $91,875 66-68-72_206 Alex Cejka, $91,875 69-71-66_206 Steven Alker, $64,050 67-73-67_207 Stephen Ames, $64,050 71-66-70_207 Tim Petrovic, $64,050 69-67-71_207 Ken Tanigawa, $64,050 70-71-66_207 Ernie Els, $40,800 66-71-72_209 Steve Flesch, $40,800 68-70-71_209 Paul Goydos, $40,800 69-70-70_209 Jerry Kelly, $40,800 67-69-73_209 Davis Love III, $40,800 67-71-71_209 Colin Montgomerie, $40,800 68-67-74_209 Brett Quigley, $40,800 69-67-73_209 Jonathan Kaye, $28,560 73-68-69_210 Bernhard Langer, $28,560 70-68-72_210 Kevin Sutherland, $28,560 70-70-70_210 David Toms, $28,560 71-69-70_210 Darren Clarke, $22,628 73-70-68_211 Marco Dawson, $22,628 71-73-67_211 Rocco Mediate, $22,628 70-70-71_211 Scott Parel, $22,628 67-71-73_211 K.J. Choi, $16,380 73-69-70_212 Fred Couples, $16,380 72-69-71_212 Glen Day, $16,380 68-68-76_212 Tom Gillis, $16,380 68-70-74_212 Matt Gogel, $16,380 77-68-67_212 Brandt Jobe, $16,380 70-75-67_212 David McKenzie, $16,380 71-70-71_212 Mark O’Meara, $16,380 70-72-70_212 Jesper Parnevik, $16,380 68-69-75_212 Mike Weir, $16,380 72-73-67_212 Shane Bertsch, $11,592 69-71-73_213 Carlos Franco, $11,592 74-72-67_213 Paul Stankowski, $11,592 71-71-71_213 Esteban Toledo, $11,592 72-73-68_213 Willie Wood, $11,592 69-73-71_213 Billy Andrade, $8,820 73-70-71_214 Doug Barron, $8,820 71-70-73_214 Chris DiMarco, $8,820 71-69-74_214 Ken Duke, $8,820 71-72-71_214 Tom Lehman, $8,820 73-71-70_214 Dicky Pride, $8,820 75-72-67_214 Wes Short, Jr., $8,820 68-74-72_214 Vijay Singh, $8,820 71-67-76_214 Tom Byrum, $6,300 69-72-74_215 Jeff Maggert, $6,300 72-72-71_215 Brian Mogg, $6,300 73-76-66_215 Kirk Triplett, $6,300 70-75-70_215 Paul Broadhurst, $5,040 69-72-75_216 Steve Jones, $5,040 73-72-71_216 Robert Karlsson, $5,040 75-70-71_216 Robert Allenby, $4,200 78-69-70_217 Tommy Armour III, $4,200 70-73-74_217 Olin Browne, $4,200 71-73-73_217 Kent Jones, $4,200 74-70-73_217 Tom Pernice Jr., $4,200 74-71-72_217 John Senden, $3,570 71-74-73_218 Scott Dunlap, $3,150 73-73-73_219 Thongchai Jaidee, $3,150 73-74-72_219 Duffy Waldorf, $3,150 73-74-72_219 Fred Funk, $2,625 76-74-71_221 Lee Janzen, $2,625 74-74-73_221 Brian Cooper, $2,058 75-72-75_222 Gary Hallberg, $2,058 71-77-74_222 Stephen Leaney, $2,058 72-74-76_222 Mark Walker, $2,058 77-70-75_222 Cameron Beckman, $1,659 72-76-75_223 Dan Forsman, $1,659 75-76-72_223 Larry Mize, $1,470 74-77-74_225 Michael Allen, $1,302 76-79-71_226 Steve Pate, $1,302 74-78-74_226 Gene Sauers, $1,302 73-75-78_226 Joey Sindelar, $1,134 78-76-73_227 Robert Gamez, $1,050 74-77-77_228 Mark Brooks, $935 75-80-77_232 Corey Pavin, $935 79-73-80_232
Auto racingNASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results
Sunday at Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200 laps, 40 points. 2. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 43. 3. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 51. 4. (6) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 36. 5. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 45. 6. (4) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 36. 7. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 42. 8. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 46. 9. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 33. 10. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 27. 11. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 26. 12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 25. 13. (28) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 33. 14. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 23. 15. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 22. 16. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 21. 17. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200, 20. 18. (13) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 19. 19. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 18. 20. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200, 17. 21. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200, 16. 22. (30) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 200, 15. 23. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 14. 24. (16) Ryan Newman, Ford, 200, 13. 25. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0. 26. (24) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 0. 27. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 199, 0. 28. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 198, 0. 29. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 198, 11. 30. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 196, 7. 31. (29) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 195, 6. 32. (33) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 194, 0. 33. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, garage, 188, 9. 34. (35) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 178, 3. 35. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 152, 2. 36. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 14. 37. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 142.467 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 48 minutes, 27 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.077 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps. Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-2; M.DiBenedetto 3; K.Larson 4-22; D.Hamlin 23-26; C.Elliott 27-63; K.Larson 64-65; A.Dillon 66-67; K.Larson 68-79; C.Elliott 80-110; Ky.Busch 111-113; C.Bell 114-115; Ky.Busch 116-122; K.Larson 123-126; Ku.Busch 127; K.Larson 128-158; D.Hamlin 159-164; Ky.Busch 165-167; B.Keselowski 168-173; C.Bell 174; W.Byron 175-192; R.Blaney 193-200 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 6 times for 70 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 68 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 18 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 13 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 10 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 3 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 2 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; R.Blaney, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 1004; 2. D.Hamlin, 976; 3. Ky.Busch, 838; 4. W.Byron, 833; 5. C.Elliott, 820; 6. M.Truex, 789; 7. R.Blaney, 787; 8. J.Logano, 772; 9. K.Harvick, 756; 10. B.Keselowski, 729; 11. T.Reddick, 677; 12. A.Bowman, 674; 13. A.Dillon, 652; 14. Ku.Busch, 643; 15. C.Bell, 595; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 557.
Penns Creek RacewaySaturday results
CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Caden Hoover 2. Andrew Renard 3. Roger Radle ADULT CAGED: 1. Miles Burd BEGINNERS: 1. Trapp Robinson 2. Carter Petrowski 3. Louden Robinson JR. CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Dylan Klinger 3. Nevaeh Suhr ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Scott Mertz ROOKIE 2: 1. Braeden Varner 2. Zackary Gerber 3. Teyton Thompson PREDATOR 410: 1. Kyle Fry 2. Cody Strawser 3. Tyler Koppenhaver JR. PREDATOR: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas 2. Jaylin Brown 3. Tyler Kline ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Zachary Wagner 2. Dawson Zimmerman 3. Brayden Klinger CLONE 340: 1. Jacob Rayson 2. Junior Romig 3. Trent Kerstetter CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Cash Leiby 2. Maesyn Klinger 3. Jaxson Musser FLAT 350: 1. Jacob Rayson 2. Zach Nace 3. Matt Frymoyer JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Casey Pietrzak 2. Bradley Wagner 3. Chase Hendricks PREDATOR 375: 1. Evan Madagan 2. Geoff Gill 3. Doug Hammaker WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cliff Loss 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Brian Linn CLONE 375 (Points): 1. Colby Walter 2. Todd Crenshaw 3. Ryan Madagan DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2, Nicole Gill 3. Jaylin Brown EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Eric Boozel 2. Scott Mertz 3. Tyler Koppenhaver RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill Jr. 2. Nate Kochenderfer 3. David Graybill III ROOKIE 1 Caged: 1. Heath Walton 2. Trevor Zook 3. Maddyson Musser ROOKIE 1: 1. Heath Walton 2. Tommy Thompson 3. Michael Hugg CLONE CLASH: 1. Quentin Graham 2. Todd Crenshaw 3. Ryan Madagan
Clinton County Raceway
