LEWISBURG — A five-goal, two-assist day by Matt Spaulding propelled Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team to a 14-1 nonleague victory over Crestwood on Saturday.
Collin Starr added a hat trick for Lewisburg (4-0), while Rowen Martin had two goals and three assists, Evan Gilger had two goals and two assists and Alex Koontz chipped in a pair of goals.
Spaulding also picked up six groundballs on the day to lead an impressive performance there as well for the Green Dragons. Also having success in that department were Quin Michaels (12 groundballs), Owen Ordonez (6) and Joey Martin (5).
Lake Lehman 20,
Mifflinburg 6
DALLAS — Lake Lehman opened up a 7-1 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonleague win over Mifflinburg on Saturday. Gabe Collare had a hat trick for the Wildcats, plus Nick Osborne, Eli Erickson and Noah Rodichok added one goal apiece for Mifflinburg.
Softball
Penns Valley 6,
Mifflinburg 3
SPRING MILLS — The Wildcats were held off the scoreboard until late as the Rams took the nonleague win Friday.
Kira Hackenberg batted 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead Mifflinburg (2-3), plus Evelyn Osborne doubled and scored a run.
Friday at Penns Valley
Mifflinburg 000 012 0 3-6-4
Penns Valley 102 003 x — 6-7-0
WP: Taylor Bumgardner. LP: Paige Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Kira Hackenberg, 3-for-4, double, RBI; Evelyn Osborne, 1-for-4, double, run scored.
Top Penns Valley hitters: Avelyn VanHeyst, 2-for-2, double, HR, 2 walks, 3 RBI; Scottie Dingas, 2-for-4, 2 runs.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Saturday were postponed. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Baseball
Lewisburg at Milton, postponed to TBA
Softball
Milton at Selinsgrove, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 16
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 16
Boys tennis
Juniata at Milton, postponed to TBA
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, postponed to TBA
