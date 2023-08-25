LEWISBURG — Bucknell women’s basketball graduate Taylor O’Brien has continued her basketball career by signing with the Leicester Riders of the Women’s British Basketball League.
The league was founded in 2014, has become the top level of women’s basketball in the British Isles, and currently consists of 11 teams across England, Scotland, and Wales. The Riders were inaugural members and have provided plenty of horsepower, galloping to three straight WBBL titles (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20) and reaching the semifinals in the previous two seasons. They also won a WBBL Cup in 2020-21.
“I am so excited to start my new adventure of playing overseas,” said O’Brien. “I am so grateful for the people who have helped me along the way and made my dream a reality. Bucknell was the start of my collegiate career and a huge part of how I can continue to play professionally. My experience at Bucknell allowed me to become the player I am today and has taught me many valuable lessons during my time there. Playing at this level will be a new challenge, but I am ready to start this next chapter.”
O’Brien left Lewisburg as one of Bucknell’s most decorated and accomplished players. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, she won First Team All-Patriot League honors and made the Patriot League All-Tournament Team. Despite having a season (2020-21) shortened by COVID-19 to 10 games, she ranks 21st in Bucknell history in points (1,125). O’Brien served as team captain and shined academically, notching two Patriot League Academic Honor Roll mentions. Her 209 field goals made and 567 points in the 2021-22 season are fifth all-time in Bucknell single-season history. She played a critical role off the bench in the Bison’s title-winning season of 2018-19.
“Our Bison family couldn’t be more proud of Taylor, and what she did for our program will never be forgotten,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “We will always be thankful for her time here with us and can’t wait to watch her excel in her new professional endeavors!”
The WBBL season starts in October, with the Riders’ first game on Oct. 21.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.