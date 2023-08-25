Taylor O'Brien

Taylor O’Brien driving to the hoop for Bucknell.

LEWISBURG — Bucknell women’s basketball graduate Taylor O’Brien has continued her basketball career by signing with the Leicester Riders of the Women’s British Basketball League.

The league was founded in 2014, has become the top level of women’s basketball in the British Isles, and currently consists of 11 teams across England, Scotland, and Wales. The Riders were inaugural members and have provided plenty of horsepower, galloping to three straight WBBL titles (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20) and reaching the semifinals in the previous two seasons. They also won a WBBL Cup in 2020-21.

