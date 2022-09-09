MILTON – Xzavier Minium was a one-man wrecking crew for the Milton Black Panthers versus Midd-West in Friday’s Tomato Bowl game.
Minium scored a touchdown via the air, the ground and by interception to power Milton to a 42-0 Heartland-III victory at Alumni Stadium to remain undefeated on the season.
“The win feels great. We put a lot of work in the offseason, and it’s finally paying off,” said Minium, who totaled 106 yards of offense on the night.
“Our line has been doing a great job blocking, and (quarterback) Cale (Bastian) has been doing a great job throwing the ball to open guys; and the win just feels great.”
And it was also satisfying for head coach Phil Davis to see his team put together a 42-point performance as the Black Panthers defended their Tomato Bowl crown and doing so back at home for the first time in a couple of years.
“I mean, we haven’t been on this field for a while to play the Tomato Bowl, so that’s really great for these kids, our community and our school district,” said Davis. “We had a pretty good student section and great support here tonight, so I’m just happy we were able to perform well and bring home trophy.
“I’m super happy (with the outcome). We had contributions at all three phases. We had a defensive touchdown, several offensive touchdowns, and a punt return (for a touchdown), so I’m really pleased with how that turned out tonight,” added Milton’s coach.
Although Milton (3-0) put up 42 points on the night, the Black Panthers once again struggled at the start.
It was the second straight game Milton failed to score any points in the opening 12 minutes of action.
“It is (a concern), but we got to clean that up and execute early, but the kids adjusted well, and they made some plays after that,” said Davis. “But yeah, that’s really something that we got to figure out and get right.”
The Black Panthers did just that in the second quarter when they scored four touchdowns – from every facet of the game.
Monty Fisher got the ball rolling when he returned a Midd-West punt 39 yards for a touchdown just 4 seconds into the second quarter.
Xzavier Minium then scored three touchdowns in a roll – on a 13-yard run, a 62-yard pass from Bastian, and a 40-yard interception return – to build the Black Panthers’ lead to 28-0.
“I mean, coach set me up most of the time,” said Minium. “We get the right plays in, the line blocks for me, I make a route and Cale throws the ball when I’m open; it’s a credit to everyone.
“We love putting on a show for the fans, and we love protecting our home field. We don’t want anyone to win on this field; this is our field,” added Minium.
Then with barely a minute off the clock in the third quarter, Milton took a 35-0 lead on a 42-yard strike from Bastian to Dylan Reiff.
The icing on the cake came early in the fourth when Milton completed a 12-play, 77-yard drive that culminated with a three-yard score by Izayah Minium.
“I thought we were really slow, and we made some mistakes in the first quarter,” said Davis. “We didn’t capitalize on a couple of opportunities throwing the deep ball, but we cleaned it up some and we played really well in the second quarter, and we just kept that momentum going in the second half.”
Milton’s defense did the rest.
The Black Panthers limited the Mustangs to just 46 yards of offense and only five first downs on the night.
In addition, Milton collected six tackles for a loss of 13 yards, five sacks for a loss of 26 yards, along with two interceptions and a pass breakup.
Not too shabby, especially when the Black Panthers kept the Mustangs from crossing midfield until a 47-yard kickoff return by Avery Englehart early in the third quarter.
“Well, our defense is pretty outstanding right now. After three weeks they’re something to talk about – there’s no doubt about that,” said Davis. “Even when we gave Midd-West good field position on a kickoff return, they just moved the Mustangs backwards.
“So, I can’t say enough about our defense. We had two turnovers again today and a defensive touchdown, so they are playing outstanding. I’m really proud of them,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton 42, Midd-West 0
At Milton
Midd-West (1-2);0;0;0;0 – 0
Milton (3-0);0;28;7;7 – 42
Scoring summary
Second Quarter
Milt-Monty Fisher 39 punt return (Trace Witter kick), 11:46.
Milt-Xzavier Minium 13 run (Witter kick), 9:02.
Milt-X. Minium 62 pass from Cale Bastian (Witter kick), 5:38.
Milt-X. Minium 40 INT return (Witter kick), 1:59.
Third Quarter
Milt-Dylan Reiff 42 pass from Bastian (Witter kick), 11:02.
Fourth Quarter
Milt-Izayah Minium 3 run (Witter kick), 11:56.
Statistics
;MW;MILT
First downs;5;11
Rushes-yards;27-21;25-149
Passing yards;25;127
Att.Comp.Int;5-13-2;5-9-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;3-30;6-49
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Midd-West: Austin Dorman, 11-12; Jasher Wolf, 9-0; Colby Brower, 5-5; Bryce Hackenburg, 2-4. Milton: Monty Fisher, 7-53; Izayah Minium, 5-32, TD; X. Minium, 4-39, TD; Chase Lytle, 3-9; Mason Rowe, 2-6; Bastian, 2-3; Cale Walter, 1-6; Jaeden Canelo, 1-1.
PASSING: Midd-West: Wolf, 5-13-2, 25 yards. Milton: Bastian, 5-9-0, 127 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Midd-West: Avery Englehart, 2-16; Kaden Kullman, 2-15; Cory Weland, 1-(-6). Milton: X. Minium, 3-67, TD; Reiff, 1-42, TD; Peyton Rearick, 1-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.