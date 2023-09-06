LEWISBURG — Avery Mast scored twice in the second quarter as Lewisburg took a 2-0 nonleague win over Lake Lehman Tuesday at the Pawling Sports Complex.

Tia Berge and Maddy Moyers assisted on Mast’s goals, and Addy Shedleski made one save (there was also one defensive save by Paige Bartlett) to help get the shutout for Lewisburg (2-0).

