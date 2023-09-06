LEWISBURG — Avery Mast scored twice in the second quarter as Lewisburg took a 2-0 nonleague win over Lake Lehman Tuesday at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Tia Berge and Maddy Moyers assisted on Mast’s goals, and Addy Shedleski made one save (there was also one defensive save by Paige Bartlett) to help get the shutout for Lewisburg (2-0).
The Green Dragons, who led in shots (3-2) and tied Lake Lehman in corners (6-6), next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
CATAWISSA – The Black Panthers trailed by just a goal at the half, but the Tigers tacked on two more in the third quarter to pull away for the nonleague win.
Milton (1-3) lost despite tying Southern in shots (5-5) and leading in penalty corners (4-3). Alexis Reigel also made a couple of saves for the Black Panthers, who next host Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG – The Green Dragons won all their individual matches in straight sets to roll to the HAC-II win over the Wildcats.
Lewisburg (3-3) next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. Thursday; and Mifflinburg (0-6) also plays Thursday at Loyalsock.
Lewisburg 5, Mifflinburg 0
1. Erin Lowthert (L) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Annabelle Jiang (L) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Dayssi Weis (L) def. Holly Swartz, 6-0, 6-1.
1. Cristina Zheng-Diana Zheng (L) def. Kaylee Swartzlander-Kaelynn Wagner, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas (L) def. Chloe Albright-Alyson Houseknecht, 6-0, 6-0.
JERSEY SHORE – The Black Panthers didn’t have much luck against the Bulldogs, who took the shutout HAC-I victory.
For Milton (2-5), the No. 2 doubles team of Emma King and Emily Waltman fell in a super tiebreak, 6-4, 1-6, 8-10.
The Black Panthers next host Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Thursday.
1. Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Celia Shemory (JS) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Addison Koch (JS) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-3, 6-2.
1. Rachel Hartman-Jaymisa Stellfox (JS) def. Jordan Hackenberg-Aubree Carl, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Josie Gerst-Addy Bower (JS) def. Emma King-Emily Waltman, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 (super tiebreak).
MONTGOMERY – Kamdon Eichen and Addison Norton both carded 42s to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague win at White Deer Golf Course.
Zeb Hufnagle and Cub Dietrick both added 45s for Mifflinburg, which next hosts Danville today at 3:30 p.m. at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Mifflinburg 174, Montgomery/Muncy 242
At White Deer Golf Course, par 36
Mifflinburg scorers: Kamdon Eichen, 42; Addison Norton, 42; Zeb Hufnagle, 45; Cub Dietrick, 45. Other golfers: Wilson Abram, 48; Jaiden Beiler, 55.
Montgomery/Muncy scorers: Liam Adams, 45; Matt Moser, 61; Olivia Walk, 66; Josh Hill, 70. Other golfers: Josh Hill, 70; Dylan Brown, 71; Jack Springman, 76.
MILL HALL — Logan Shrawder and Brayden Gower both shot 43s as the Black Panthers cruised to the nonleague win at Belles Springs Golf Course.
Drake Parker and Avery Reiff added a 44 and 48, respectively, for Milton, which next competes against Shikellamy today at 3:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Milton 178, Sugar Valley Rural Charter 229
At Belles Springs Golf Course
Milton scorers: Logan Shrawder, 43; Brayden Gower, 43; Drake Parker, 44; Avery Reiff, 48. Other golfer: Eli Russell, 52.
Sugar Valley: Stu Meixel, 53; Bryer Martin, 55; Josh Miller Mitchell, 60; Remi Ripka, 61. Other golfers: Sam Goldsmith, 62; Ben Parker, 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.