HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another instalment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
They advanced to the semifinals after polar-opposite quarterfinals Monday, with Canada beating Slovakia 4-3 on overtime and the U.S. routing Germany 11-1.
“Every kid’s dream,” said U.S. forward Rutger McGroarty, a Winnipeg prospect. “Playing in a barn like this against your rival, it’ll be a fun one. It just gets us juiced up to see that atmosphere, see how crazy it’s going to be.”
The Czech Republic will face Sweden in the other semifinal.
Connor Bedard scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift Canada past Slovakia. Expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, the 17-year-old Regina Pats star has set multiple records in the tournament.
Bedard holds Canadian records for goals (16) and points (34) in his tournament career and points (21) and assists (13) in a single event. He also has the most points by a player under 18 from any country.
The Americans are led by the high-scoring top line of University of Minnesota teammates Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud and Boston College's Cutter Gauthier.
The U.S. beat Canada in the final of the 2021 tournament in the COVID-19 bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, in their last meeting at the world juniors.
Canadian coach Dennis Williams has no plans for a pep talk before this one. If anything, he says “we’ve got to calm them down.”
“All of us dreamed of this as kids,” Canadian winger Brennan Othmann said. “This is the game, this is the moment.”
US men's coach Berhalter admits kicking future wife in 1991
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife.
The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the law firm Alston & Bird to investigate. The USSF said Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had “spoken openly” about the matter, and Berhalter admitted to the kick in a statement Tuesday.
“Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the USSF said, adding the investigation also includes those allegations.
The USSF said it will announce “in the coming days” who will coach the team for exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. These are the first matches for the Americans since they were eliminated by the Netherlands last month in the World Cup round of 16.
Berhalter's statement said: “During the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would 'take me down' — an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.
“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate,” Berhalter went on. "We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, when out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.
"There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family and friend what had happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends.
“While the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought out counseling to help learn, grow and improve — one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, that type of behavior has never been repeated,” he said.
Berhalter, 51, was hired in December 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for that year's World Cup. He has led the team to 37 wins, 11 losses and 12 draws, and the Americans earned the third and final automatic World Cup berth from the North and Central American and Caribbean region.
Berhalter is the first American to play for and coach the U.S. at a World Cup. His contract ran through December.
“I am looking forward to continuing my conversations with U.S. Soccer about the future,” he said.
USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone and sporting director Earnie Stewart have not discussed the coaching situation with media since the World Cup. The USSF said its “full technical review” of the program and the investigation were both ongoing and results of the investigation will be made public.
Berhalter was a defender from 1994 until 2011 for Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, Crystal Palace in England, Energie Cottbus and 1860 Munich in Germany and Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy. He coached Hammarby in Sweden and the Columbus Crew of MLS before taking the U.S. job.
UFC president Dana White seen on video slapping his wife
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC president Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.
White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was “embarrassed” and concerned for how his three children were affected.
“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White told the website.
UFC spokesman Chris Costello said neither the organization nor White would issue a statement to The Associated Press. Costello referred to White’s comments to TMZ.
The video shows the couple arguing before Anne White slaps her husband, who slaps back before others intervene.
“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years," Anne White said in a statement to TMZ. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”
