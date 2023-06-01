UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football and the Big Ten conference announced four new kickoff times and three network designations on Wednesday.
Penn State’s matchup against Delaware on Sept. 9 will kick at 3:30 p.m. on Peacock.
The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener at Illinois on Sept. 16 will be a noon kickoff, featured on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.
Penn State’s homecoming game against UMass on Oct. 14 is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff with a network designation to be determined.
The blue and white’s home game against Michigan on Nov. 11 will also be featured on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.
The Penn State Whiteout Game against Iowa on Sept. 23 has been updated to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. It was previously scheduled for 8 p.m.
Kickoff times and network designations have been made for the following Penn State games so far.
Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia – 7:30 p.m. on NBC (streaming on Peacock)
Sept. 9 vs. Delaware – 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
Sept. 16 at Illinois – noon on FOX
Sept. 23 vs. Iowa – 7:30 p.m. on CBS
Oct. 14 vs. UMass – 3:30 p.m. (Network TBD)
Nov. 11 vs. Michigan – noon on FOX
Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State (Ford Field) – 7:30 p.m. on NBC (streaming on Peacock)
Five Bucknell men's track athletes named academic all-district
LEWISBURG - The Bucknell Bison men's track & field team placed five members on the CSC Academic All-District Team. John Calisi, Matt Federovich, Robert Feeney, Alex Simpson, and Ethan Wolford-Tuffy were honored for their academic and athletic success.
Calisi concluded his Bucknell career with a flourish finishing eighth in the hammer throw at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships. Calisi posted a strong spring semester grade (3.66) to raise his cumulative GPA to 3.57.
Federovich leaped to success on and off the field. He finished 12th at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships in the long jump. He won the long jump at the Maroon and Gold Invite. The junior jumper earned a 3.75 mark in the spring semester to achieve a new cumulative GPA of 3.61.
Feeney concluded his three-year Bison career with a fifth-place finish in the hammer throw at the prestigious IC4A Championships. He notched two wins in the hammer at the Lehigh Games and Jim Taylor Invite. The economics major totaled a spring semester grade of 3.93. After further calculations, his cumulative GPA rests at 3.95.
Simpson brought home fifth place in the 4x800-meter relay at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships. The distance runner slots fourth in Bucknell history in the distance medley relay. He had a banner spring semester in the classroom earning a 3.86 mark to raise his overall GPA to 3.57.
Wolford-Tuffy earned gold twice in the 4x100-meter relay at the Bucknell Team Challenge and Lehigh Games. At the Penn Relays, his participation in the distance medley relay placed him for the event fourth all-time in Bucknell history. The civil engineering major achieved a 3.83 total during the spring semester to keep his cumulative GPA at 3.82.
Women's track & field places five on academic all-district team
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Bison women's track and field team placed five student-athletes on the CSC Academic All-District team. Mia Bellucci, Abby Kates, Katherine Loew, Meghan Quinn, and Jennifer Scott were awarded.
Bellucci, a senior, completed her Bison career in style with two strong performances at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships. She finished fifth (35:36.01) in the 10,000-meter run and 11th (17:27.7) in the 5000-meter run. She won the 3000-meter run at the Bucknell Team Challenge. She holds fifth place in Bucknell's outdoor history in the 5000 and 10,000-meter runs. The political science major notched a 4.00 mark, one of 21 student-athletes to earn that designation on the women's squad, to finish her Bucknell academic tenure with a perfect 4.00 GPA.
Kates flashed during the spring semester by finishing fourth in the high jump at the Patriot League and ECAC Outdoor Championships. She won first place in the high jump at the Jim Taylor Invite, which gave her the school record for the event. She remains tied for second all-time. Kates excelled in the classroom earning a perfect 4.00 mark in the spring to raise her cumulative GPA to 3.98.
Katherine Loew provided plenty of fireworks finishing second in the 4x400-meter relay and fifth in the 400-meter dash at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships. The sophomore speedster holds sixth place all-time in the 400-meter dash. She won gold in the 4x400-meter relay at the Bison Outdoor Classic and the 400-meter dash at the Bucknell Team Challenge. Loew kept the "400" theme with a 4.00 in the classroom to raise her overall GPA to 3.98.
Quinn was the headliner of the 2023 spring season. She won gold in the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships. At the same meet, she finished second in the 200-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay. Thus, she earned First and Second Team All-Patriot League and Women's Highest Points Scorer. Quinn won seven events during the outdoor season and currently holds the school record in four outdoor events (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relays). The psychology major finished with a 3.66 mark in the spring and now has a cumulative GPA of 3.63.
Scott, a pole vaulter, won the event at two meets, Jim Taylor Invite and Maroon and Gold Invite, and finished tenth at the Patriot League Outdoor Championships. She remains sixth all-time for the event in Bison history. The political science major finished her academic career as it started: with a 4.00 GPA. Scott carried a perfect mark all four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.