CATAWISSA — Alex Hoffman had to fight through a grueling overtime semifinal to get a shot at his first District 4 Class 2A Southern Sectional championship.
Hoffman, one of seven Black Panthers to qualify from Saturday’s tournament to this weekend’s district tournament in Williamsport, was the only champion.
Hoffman, a junior, survived a 4-3 sudden-victory match with Danville senior Caden Hagerman, then dominated Lewisburg sophomore Chase Wenrich in a 10-1 major decision to win the gold.
Milton coach Josh Anspach said, “Alex got to his offense in the finals and was able to score back points. When Alex is offensive, there’s no one that he cannot beat.’’
The coach said the close match with Hagerman was because the Ironman has “an uncanny ability to scramble to stalemates.”
He added, “We will make some adjustments and find a way to score more.’’
Anspach said he thought they could get nine guys through but seven is not a bad day.
“But we left some winnable matches slip away,” he said. “We need to keep scoring points and breaking the matches open.”
Also advancing for Milton were junior Cale Bastian, who lost in ultimate tiebreaker (3-2) to Southern Columbia Area’s sophomore Jude Bremigen at 189; senior Paul Rohland, a fall victim in the 285 final to returning two-time state medalist Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg; freshman Ty Locke, third at 107; junior Tyler Stokes, third at 114; and senior Aiden Keiser, fourth at 172.
“It was a big confidence day for Stokes placing third,” Anspach said. “Tyler works hard day in and day out. He’s a great teammate and just an all-around fantastic young man. For him to qualify for the first time is awesome.”
The Milton coach said the biggest win of the day for his team came in the 285 semifinals, with Rohland pinning returning state qualifier Gunner Treibley.
“Paul is on the light side of the heavyweights but stays focused and keeps himself in matches to win in the later periods,” Anspach said.
Lewisburg had two champions among its seven place-winners.
The Green Dragons opened the finals by crowning champions in the first two matches: freshman Landon Michaels and senior Jace Gessner. Michaels defeated fellow freshman Jack Gramley of Mifflinburg 5-2.
In addition to the champs and runner-up sophomore Chase Wenrich, the other qualifiers were freshman Landon Wagner (third at 127), junior Quinton Bartlett (fourth at 133), sophomore Ahmaad Robinson (fourth at 152) and senior Derek Shedleski (third at 160).
Mifflinburg also advanced freshman Ben Straub (third at 121).
Lewisburg finished fourth in the team standings wit 110 points, five more than Milton. Mifflinburg was tied with Mount Carmel with 58.
Southern won the crown for the eighth year in a row, nosing out Line Mountain 121-116.5. Midd-West came in a close third with 110.5.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
