MONTGOMERY — All four area football teams got in their final tune-ups for the 2023 season by participating in scrimmages on Saturday.
Milton at Montgomery
New coach Curt Zettlemoyer saw a lot of good things out of his Black Panthers when they made the short trip north to face the Red Raiders.
“During Saturday’s scrimmage we saw several positives moving into Friday night’s game at South Williamsport,” said Zettlemoyer.
Tops among them, perhaps, was a 75-yard pass from Cale Bastian to Peyton Rearick.
Other big plays for Milton included long runs made by running backs Chris Doyle and Izayah Minium.
“Both squads were able to get a bunch of young kids a lot of reps,” said Zettlemoyer.
Of course, Milton made some mistakes in the scrimmage, but the team has some time to clean that up prior to Friday’s game against South Williamsport.
“We recognize that we have to clean up mistakes that cannot happen to have a successful season,” said Milton’s coach. “Overall, we are eager to get back to work this week.”
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — Saturday’s exhibition between the Panthers and host Mifflinburg certainly had a Friday night feel to it when the contest was conducted under the lights at Wildcats Stadium.
“It was a solid scrimmage for both teams. We were able to identify areas of strength as well as areas to work and grow on,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We are young and need to continue to grow in playing aggressively and confidently.”
Mifflinburg lost a lot of key players from last year’s District 4 playoff team, so Saturday’s scrimmage was important for Dressler to see what he has, including breaking in a new quarterback.
“By design, scrimmages are to give us a measurement or pulse for where we are in our development,” he said. “Although we did not execute with the precision or sharpness a coach wants to see, our team demonstrated the ability to compete and make plays.”
Mifflinburg opens the season at Midd-West on Friday, and coach Dressler is confident his team will be ready.
“This is a solid foundation to build on as we enter week one,” he said. “Having film versus an opponent is a valuable teaching tool, and we expect to take a big step forward this week in our growth and development.”
Warrior Run at North Penn-Mansfield
MANSFIELD — This season, Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman wants to run the ball more effectively, and the Defenders got a good start with that on Saturday versus the Tiges.
More importantly, however, was that the scrimmage went smoothly for Warrior Run.
“The scrimmage went well. It was nice to evaluate our team and players against someone other than ourselves in practice, said Zechman.
And, according to Zechman, he saw some good things out of both his offense and defense.
“Our defense played well, and our offense was able to run the ball, which was nice to see,” he said. “The biggest thing will be keeping the team healthy and avoiding injuries, which is the key for every team.”
