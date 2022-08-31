LOCK HAVEN – Jerry Hammaker has been named Lock Haven’s new head women’s swimming coach and will lead the NCAA Division II program into the upcoming season.

The Williamsport native enjoyed a record-breaking career at Lycoming College from 2001-2018. During his 17 seasons at Lycoming, Hammaker coached both the men’s and women’s swim teams.

