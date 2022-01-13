MILTON — Despite Warrior Run’s record on the year, Milton coach Phil Davis knew that the Defenders would give his Black Panthers a test during Wednesday’s Heartland-II battle.
Warrior Run proved that Davis was correct in his assumption as the Defenders gave Milton all that it could handle.
But with three players scoring in double figures, the Black Panthers had too much firepower and they held on to beat Warrior Run 46-39 victory inside The Jungle.
Morgan Reiner led Milton (7-3, 2-2 HAC-II) with 16 points, plus Abbey Kitchen and Kiersten Stork added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Kitchen also had nine rebounds and three steals, plus Reiner chipped in four rebounds and three steals, plus Leah Walter had six assists in the win.
“We certainly knew that this wouldn’t be an easy game. I mean, every game is difficult because we play in a tough conference,” Davis said. “I don’t know if I’d say they made it difficult for us as much as we made it difficult for them.
“I thought it was a good, hard-fought game,” added Milton’s coach.
Both teams shot extremely well in the first half. That’s not really unusual for Milton, but Warrior Run (2-7, 0-5) isn’t known for its strong starts.
The Black Panthers, however, got out to a 19-10 lead after the first 8 minutes of action.
Stork scored the first four points of the game, but then Reiner knocked down a couple of 3-pointers to post eight points in the opening period while Kitchen added seven.
The Defenders cut their deficit to three points (25-22) midway through the second quarter by going on a 12-4 run that was keyed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Alayna Wilkins.
Three, 3-pointers from Emily McKee also came in the first half to help fuel Warrior Run’s start.
A layup by Kitchen ended the spurt, and that preceded two buckets including a 3-pointer by Reiner to give the momentum back to Milton as it took a 33-26 halftime lead.
“Both teams really shot the ball really well in the first half, and McKee made three three’s and (Wilkins) made a couple of threes,” said Davis. “I thought we did a good job of limiting our turnovers. We only had four turnovers in the first half and that’s really a big key for us.”
“One of our goals is not to get down so low (at the start), but you just got to keep fighting,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb.
Then in the third quarter, Stork sunk a pair of baskets to push the Black Panthers’ lead to double digits (42-26).
And even though Milton only scored four points in the fourth quarter (on 4-of-11 shooting from the free throw line), Warrior Run made the game close thanks to a banked-in 3-pointer by Leah Grow.
However, four costly turnovers late in the game prevented the Defenders from getting any closer.
“We didn’t (make it easy for Milton). Experience definitely plays a factor, and as you can see coming down to the end of the game, we’re not sure who’s hands to put the ball in, but we really should know,” said Herb. “It’s a learning experience, and we just have to keep building.”
Poor free throw shooting made things more difficult than they should’ve been for Milton at the end of the game.
“I thought overall we played a pretty good game, but we obviously need to make some free throws to make the end of the game a lot less exciting, but other than that I thought we played good.”
Next up for both teams, Warrior Run will host Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and on the same night Milton plays at Loyalsock.
Milton 46, Warrior Run 39At Milton
Warrior Run 10 16 6 7 – 39 Milton 19 14 8 4 – 46
Warrior Run (2-7, 0-5) 39
Leah Grow 1 0-0 3; Alexis Hudson 1 2-2 4; Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 6; Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 0-0 6; Emily McKee 5 3-4 17; Abby Evans 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
13 6-8 39.
3-point goals:
McKee 4, Wilkins 2, Grow.
Milton (7-3. 2-2) 46
Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Kiersten Stork 4 4-5 12; Leah Walter 0 1-4 1; Morgan Reiner 6 1-2 16; Brianna Gordner 0 0-0 0; Abbey Kitchen 6 6-12 14; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 3-4 3.
Totals:
14 15-27 46.
3-point goals:
Reiner 3.
JV score: WR, 24-17. High scorers: WR, Lilly Wertz 7; Milton, Lydia Crawford, 5.
