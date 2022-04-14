SUNBURY – Shikellamy scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tied ballgame and take a 6-5 Heartland-I victory over Mifflinburg on Wednesday.
Mifflinburg (1-4 overall and HAC-I) took a 5-4 lead with four runs in the fourth against Shikellamy (4-2, 4-1).
First, Derek Hackenberg singled to right to bring home Zeb Hufnagle. And a couple of batters later when the bases became loaded, Liam Church was hit by a pitch to score Hackenberg.
After that, Zach Wertman’s sac fly to left brought in Andrew Diehl for the game’s tying run and the Wildcats took the lead in the next at-bat when Troy Dressler hit an RBI single to score Ethan Shoemaker.
Mifflinburg next competes at the Central Columbia Tournament on Saturday.
Shikellamy 6, Mifflinburg 5
At Sunbury
Mifflinburg 010 400 0 – 5-9-3
Shikellamy 130 002 x – 6-8-0
Lucas Kurtz, Luke Rokavec (2) and Lucas Whittaker. Kaden Hoffman, Brady Wilson (6) and Mark Culp.
WP: Wilson. LP: Rokavec.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, RBI; Zach Wertman, walk, RBI; Troy Dressler, 2-for-4, RBI; Whittaker, 2-for-4; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3, double, walk, run scored; Derek Hackenberg, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Andrew Diehl, 1-for-3, run; Ethan Shoemaker, 1-for-2, run; Jarrett Miller, run.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Cohen Boyer, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Wilson, 1-for-4, RBI; Hoffman, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Caleb Kashner, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Brayden Lytle, 1-for-3, walk; D. Angelillo, 2-for-3; M. Dietrich, walk, run; Kyle Schaeffer, walk, run.
Central Columbia 11,
Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)
ALMEDIA – The Blue Jays tallied eight runs in the fourth inning to take the Heartland-II matchup over the Defenders.
Mason Sheesley had two hits and an RBI, plus Stone Allison had a hit for Warrior Run (1-6, 1-5 HAC-II) against Central (5-0, 5-0).
The Defenders next play at Southern Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 11, Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)
At Central Columbia
Warrior Run 000 10 – 1-3-5
Central 111 8x – 11-5-1
WP: Ioannis Stout. LP: Reese.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, 2 hits, RBI; Stone Allison, single.
Top Central hitters: Luke Zeisloft, single, 2 runs scored; Trystan Crawford, single, run; Cade Davis, single, 2 runs; Brody Beaver, single, 2 runs.
Loyalsock 8,
Milton 2
MILTON – The Lancers tallied three runs in the third and fourth innings to blow the game open and take the Heartland-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Dylan Reiff started the game on the mound and took the loss, but at the plate he went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored to lead Milton (1-4 overall and HAC-II). In addition, Luke Goodwin batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI against Loyalsock (4-0, 4-0).
Milton next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Softball
Central Columbia 5,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE – The Defenders were held to just three hits as the Blue Jays took the Heartland-II victory at the Moser Sports Complex.
Warrior Run (2-2 overall and HAC-II) got a double from Maggie Gelnett, but Mea Consentino struck out 15 batters and walked just one to get the shutout for Central (4-1, 4-0).
The Defenders next play at South Williamsport at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Central Columbia 5, Warrior Run 0
At Warrior Run
Central 011 030 0 – 5-10-0
Warrior Run 000 000 0 – 0-3-1
Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford. Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (6) and Maggie Gelnett.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Alyx Flick, 2-for-4, HR (3rd, solo), 2 runs scored; Crawford, double, RBI; Reece Knorr, 2-for-3; Isabel Snyder, 2-for-2, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitter: Ma. Gelnett, double.
Boys tennis
Hughesville 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers were shutout by the Spartans in the Heartland-II contest. Milton (0-7) next plays at Bloomsburg today at 4 p.m.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Mikey Dylina (H) def. Trace Witter, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Mason Thomas (H) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Austin McKeon (H) won by default.
Doubles
1. Trever Rothrock-Chase Michael (H) def. Luke Embeck-Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Reese Moon-Nick Turner (H) def. Noah Heimbach-Talon Hoffer, 6-0, 6-1.
