TURBOTVILLE – Milton’s players, and coaches, were admittedly a little nervous when they took the pitch to play Warrior Run in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup.
A fast start against the Defenders solved those issues for the Black Panthers.
Carter Lilley scored on a header just 1:13 into the game, and three more goals followed for Milton as the Black Panthers took the rivalry game by a 4-1 score at Warrior Run’s AYSO fields.
“It’s always a good game with us and Warrior Run, and winning (these games) is fun,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder, whose team improved to 4-1, 3-0 in conference play.
“The conference win feels really big for us because I figured it would be the two of us battling it out for the conference, so that feels really good. Obviously, we want to make the district playoffs, so another win towards that is great.”
Lilly’s header, the third goal he’s scored in that fashion this season so far, came off a Dominic Ballo corner kick and it helped Milton breathe a little easier.
“I think that was a huge breath of relief because we were all very nervous – just because it’s a rivalry game and it’s been close every year,” said Yoder, whose team fell to Warrior Run 3-1 at home last year. “So, seeing the first goal go in was a huge relief, but the second one was even better.”
Lilly was also responsible for the second goal for the Black Panthers, which came via a penalty kick after Austin Gainer was tripped up inside Warrior Run’s box in the 13th minute.
“Lilley is really dangerous everywhere, but off corners he’s really good with headers,” said Yoder. “The momentum in the first half carried us. It never felt like an easy game, but having a lead allowed us to relax a little bit.”
Warrior Run (2-5, 1-2) cut its deficit to 1 midway through the first half on a header by Alex Brown, which came off an assist from Ben Potter.
But a minute later Milton scored again when Joel Langdon took a cross from Ballo and fired the ball into the net after he beat a defender by the right post.
Then with 12:34 remaining in the first half the Black Panthers’ lead grew to 4-1 on a long shot by Brodey Scoggins from the left side of the box.
“At halftime we felt pretty good, but we also knew that Warrior Run was going to come and give us their best in the second half,” said Yoder. “The longer the second half went on (without Warrior Run scoring), we kind of calmed down a little bit because it was pretty (intense) for a while – just a lot of adrenaline and energy.”
Said Warrior Run coach Troy Emmert, “That (first goal) hurt. We were a minute into the game, and to have that happen (hurt), but the boys didn’t get down though. A couple of other goals — they had a PK and our goalie slipped and fell on another – but those things happen and it’s a part of the game. Our boys didn’t quit though, and that’s what I’m very proud about.”
The second half was scoreless, which was partly due to a change in Milton’s game plan as well as improved play defensively by Warrior Run.
“We decided to be a little more defensive rather than push forward, and I think Warrior Run stepped it up and they really took it to us – especially in the first 10 minutes,” said Yoder, whose team hosts Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. “So, it took us a little bit to recover and then regain. I think we still had a decent amount of scoring chances, but I’ll take four (goals) against Warrior Run any time.”
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday – just five days after the Defenders fell to the Blue Jays 2-1 in double overtime.
“It was just a heart-breaker, and the boys worked their tails off,” said Emmert. “The boys want revenge, so hopefully we’ll put it all together for Thursday.
